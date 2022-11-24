Work Of The Week

The following is what caught our eye at Creative Salon this week. The best creative, curated.

The National Lottery by adam&eveDDB

The Christmas elves at the John Lewis agency have been busy this year - belting out another festive winner for National Lottery operator Camelot.

The three-and-half-minute rom-com from adam&eveDDB - directed by Tom Hooper through Smuggler - begins when a boy and girl meet on a train at Christmas. He jots down his phone number for her on the back of a lottery ticket. But the number's smudged, and she sets out to find him. A goofy ringtone reunites the charming pair on New Year's Eve.