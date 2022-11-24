Work Of The Week
24 November 2022
The following is what caught our eye at Creative Salon this week. The best creative, curated.
The National Lottery by adam&eveDDB
The Christmas elves at the John Lewis agency have been busy this year - belting out another festive winner for National Lottery operator Camelot.
The three-and-half-minute rom-com from adam&eveDDB - directed by Tom Hooper through Smuggler - begins when a boy and girl meet on a train at Christmas. He jots down his phone number for her on the back of a lottery ticket. But the number's smudged, and she sets out to find him. A goofy ringtone reunites the charming pair on New Year's Eve.
Campaign Against Living Miserably campaign from AMV BBDO
The film features West Ham and England footballer Declan Rice battling invisible opponents, as though the player may be fighting themselves, as a full crowd looks on. Relief finally comes at the end as a hand extends to help him from the ground with CALM’s powerful message appearing on screen ‘You don’t have to be alone to feel alone’, followed by a rallying cry ‘Let’s tackle it together’.
The hard-hitting film is a metaphor for the mental health struggles that people face and the sense of isolation that comes from tackling them alone.
Pringles by Grey London
Celebrating a collision of football and festivities – from a snowman’s head hitting the back of the net, to football baubles and Santa holding an air horn - the campaign positions Pringles as the go-to snack for armchair followers and Christmas TV viewers.
It also marks the return of limited-edition Christmas-themed can designs featuring penguins, elves and Santa Claus himself.
HSBC UK "Control" by Wunderman Thompson
The bank continues to raise awareness of the fact that financial control is a form of abuse.
The hard-hitting integrated campaign from Wunderman Thompson UK highlights the struggles that those trapped in economically abusive relationships face and how the bank can help. It follows on from the out-of-home and social campaign which ran earlier this year, raising awareness that every HSBC UK branch is a ‘Safe Space’ where those experiencing domestic abuse can take their first step to financial independence by seeking specialist advice and support.