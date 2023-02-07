What Will Keep CMOs Awake At Night

Over the next seven years business leaders must pre-empt and navigate issues including a global workforce revolution, the changing consumer relationships with AI & tech, the new world economic dominance, the rise of the sharing economy and women taking control of global wealth.

This is according to the Ogilvy Consulting report that analyses crucial cultural, economic, and social changes happening in the world today, and forecasts their commercial impact. The 2030 Forecast examines ten foundational societal shifts that will define marketing strategies over the next decade.

Let's not forget we are already seeing a collision of tech optimism and environmental concern. Add to this a growing impatience and loss of trust with governments and politics, with people turning to businesses to meet the urgent needs of this new age. The next seven years will be crucial for humanity and business - is your organization ready?

The 2030 Forecast predicts critical business implications and uncovers the opportunities for brands and businesses. The forecast is a guide, and warning, of what businesses can do now to prepare and develop new survival strategies for the future.

The ten global shifts business leaders will need to navigate for 2030 are:

EXTREME VOLATILITY - the era of global stability ends SCARCE TALENT - massive talent shortages and rise of AI colleagues PREVENTION HEALTHCARE - every business becomes a wellness company EAST AND WEST DECOUPLE - the world splits into two spheres of influence SHARING RISES OWNERSHIP DECLINES - the sharing-economy boom MANDATORY ESG - companies will manage for Environment, Social & Governance UBIQUITOUS AI – artificial intelligence will impact everything AGING TURNS SILVER TO GOLD - smart businesses will market to older consumers ERA OF RENEWABLE ENERGY- the developing world leapfrogs fossil fuels WOMEN TAKE CONTROL OF GLOBAL WEALTH – the new wealth management

The next few years will be pivotal for humanity as we face new problems to solve and innovate to address them. Modern civilisation will have to double down on our ingenuity and innate drive to thrive, because, through our own advancement, we’ve made the world more volatile and less hospitable. As more people assume economic power and the world becomes more complex, multipolar, and likely more dangerous, it remains filled with the opportunity to have an impact.

Download the report here.

Ann Higgins is the EMEA CEO at Ogilvy Consulting