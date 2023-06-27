Grey's Laura Jordan Bambach on the flora, festivals and lucid fantasies that rock her world

My dream diary

I’ve kept a dream diary since I was 11, on and off. Because of this I have incredibly vivid dreams and a dream geography that I have mapped out. I take a lot of meaning from my dreams – they often give me the start of an answer to a creative problem and sometimes even deliver it to me completely in a tangential way. I spend time each morning reflecting on my dreams for a hint into where I might need to focus my attention or remove underlying stress. I am quite a lucid dreamer, so love the adventure. I met Gary Lachman before COVID, and his research into dreams and precognition is fascinating stuff. I’ve certainly had some interesting experiences. Going back into my dream diary is always an interesting place to start for an idea too – taking something from there and colliding it with a more rational waking creative thought often gets to somewhere unexpectedly interesting. Now I’m using AI to visualise them, too.