Volvo Redefines Safety In New Brand Platform Campaign

Following the recent arrival of their fully electric flagship SUV, the Volvo EX90, Volvo Cars now wants to engage customers by igniting a conversation around the core thought: Could how you feel affect how you drive?

Building on over 95 years of safety innovations, Volvo Cars have been synonymous with safety. They have a vision to reduce serious injuries or fatalities in new cars to zero, a goal yet to be reached even though their cars are safer than ever. Expanding focus beyond sensing and predicting accidents outside of the vehicle to the state of the driver, the 'For Life’ platform engages with the topic of safety from the angle of psychological safety.

Created in partnership between Volvo Cars, AKQA and Grey, a new era for safety is powerfully told through a collection of real-life stories and everyday moments. An emotive and anthemic film, featuring Swedish pop star Seinabo Sey, Paralympian Lui Cuiqing and professional skateboarder Sky Brown, forms part of the global campaign exploring each individual’s story.

Seeded across multiple touchpoints, thought-provoking headlines invite the audience to take part in an immersive and interactive experience. The Questions of Safety, featured on the platform, invites people to actively share ‘how life affects how they drive’ and vice versa. The aim is to open up the dialogue for a new level of engagement with Volvo Cars’ customers around the world and gather meaningful insights on driver behaviour.

This research will fuel Volvo Research and Development and potentially help and inspire further research and new products, services and experiences for Volvo Cars and the entire automotive industry to make the world safer.

”We have an ambition to be pioneers in the protection of people and the planet,” said Andreas Malm, Creative Director at Volvo Cars. “We hope to bring to life safety beyond the traditional sense and highlight how you only can live life truly free when you both are and feel safe. A true consumer benefit in the 21st century.”

AKQA Global Chief Creative Officer Peter Lund said: “It’s been an exciting creative journey to expand how we think about safety. We've all been taught that the safety net is merely there to protect us when we fall. But, in fact, it carries deeper importance, giving us the confidence to take flight and create progress.”

Grey CEO Laura Maness said: “In a world where people are seeking safety in all forms, we are incredibly proud and privileged to be part of this continuous-learning journey together with Volvo Cars and AKQA. At the heart of our partnership are brilliant, passionate and talented people with the hunger and drive to unlock insights, deepen our understanding and collectively inspire a safer world. ‘For Life’ speaks to the extraordinary power of cultivating psychological safety and putting mental health and emotional well-being at the centre of everything we do.”

