Delivering New Expressions of Creativity: Grey London's 2022

We caught up with the agency chief to discuss the agency's year. and, below, Creative Salon gives its take on Grey's past twelve months.

Laura Jordan Bambach, president & chief creative officer at Grey London

What three words would you use to describe 2022?

Energy, craft and graft

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

This year the story has to be about the work. It’s exciting to be at Grey at the moment because the quality of the work is stellar, and it shows in the results for our clients. That’s come from all the hard work over the last few years creating a culture with creativity and entrepreneurship at its heart.

We’ve made some incredible hires and continue leading on DEIR including launching our Client Charter. We’ve won some super exciting new clients, hired some magical people and the energy is great.

We also moved to a beautiful new space in the new WPP Campus at Rose Court. Right next to Borough Market which is just a treat.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Changing the law in the UK around cyberflashing, making it into the new digital safety bill and having our campaign for Brook mentioned in parliament (and our assets copied by Nadine Dorries for her own channels!).

What’s been your biggest challenge?

External factors like the war in Ukraine have, as we all know, created a highly VUCA environment. Our clients have been challenged and as they’re challenged we are also, and with no way of passing on our own inflationary pressures the biggest challenge has been financial this year.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

Starting 2023 with a strong Q1 full of fantastic work I’m proud to put my name against, and spending another year with all the wonderful Grey crew as we sail the creative seas together.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

There was some discussion this year about the current costs vs rewards of pitching, and I’d love to see real change here. And I think we also have to pay serious attention to how creative subjects are falling off the agenda from school through to tertiary education more, before we find ourselves with no pipeline.