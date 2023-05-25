Smoke 11 painting Delphine Lebourgeois

Sea, sand, red wine and escaping the craziness: Nicky Bullard's recipe for creativity

MullenLowe Group UK chief creative officer reveals her creative inspiration

By Nicky Bullard

25 May 2023

Broadbados

AKA Broadstairs. We bought a lockdown lock-away, that’s 80 steps from the pub and about 100 steps from the sea. On an occasional Thursday evening, I walk down the sloping hill from the train station towards the horizon and the closer I get the clearer my head gets – the lid just lifts. Dickens came here to write. John Buchan came here to write. The Clangers were born here. And a couple of miles down the road Turner learnt to paint his skies. There’s a magic and peace to this place. Wish I’d found it sooner.

Red Wine

Writer’s block solved with The Chocolate Block.

This Picture

This picture by Delphine Lebourgeois, called Smoke 11, hangs on my living room wall and is a constant inspiration and aspiration. To have moments like this when I can pop up out of the craziness. When the layers fall away and the ideas start to come.

