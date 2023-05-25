Sea, sand, red wine and escaping the craziness: Nicky Bullard's recipe for creativity

Broadbados

AKA Broadstairs. We bought a lockdown lock-away, that’s 80 steps from the pub and about 100 steps from the sea. On an occasional Thursday evening, I walk down the sloping hill from the train station towards the horizon and the closer I get the clearer my head gets – the lid just lifts. Dickens came here to write. John Buchan came here to write. The Clangers were born here. And a couple of miles down the road Turner learnt to paint his skies. There’s a magic and peace to this place. Wish I’d found it sooner.