MullenLowe and New Balance remind runners of the reward of running

The campaign, which will go live across the UK, Germany and France, is built on the insight that anyone, regardless of ability and background, can unlock the physical and mental benefits of running.

The creative will launch across D/OOH followed by Online and Social Video, as well as Digital Display, featuring New Balance lockers as a visual metaphor for the rewards that can be unlocked through running. The motif delivers intrigue and is a unique activation mechanic which can be used across communication channels and brand touchpoints, right through to retail.

The Europe-wide campaign, teased by Hypebeast the week before launch, builds on this “runlock” theme with a Strava partnership and the launch of the 30 km in 30 days challenge. Runners are challenged to run 30 km in 30 days to unlock the chance to win prizes, including an entry to the 2023 New York City Marathon, bespoke training sessions from British Marathon Champion, Jonny Mellor, and a selection of New Balance running shoes and apparel.

The campaign builds on the October promotion of their city running shoes (Fresh Foam X 1080 V12), their trail running shoes (Hierro v7) and their new offering (Fresh Foam More v4). Runners are challenged to discover more at newbalance.co.uk/runlock.

Suri Patel, Client Partner at Mediahub said:

“Runlock taps into the mindset many of us find ourselves in at this time of year.

In activating Runlock we are seeking out runners of all types. Reaching into the physical and digital worlds where they discover running and the platforms that make it a habit. Tapping into authentic every day runners across Europe in the real world and through Strava, a platform that connects them all.

Regular or reluctant - running 30k in 30 days is very do-able. So it’s a great time to run to unlock the rewards of running with New Balance.”

Claire Hollands, Managing Director at MullenLowe said: “So often sports campaigns are about performance. We see people running up mountains or scaling buildings -- even though this isn't a reality for most of us. With this campaign we wanted to do something different. We wanted to encourage and empower everyone to run. It's one of the most accessible sports - and has phenomenal physical and mental benefits. The core purpose of this campaign is to get more people experiencing them.”

Bruno Laroque, Marketing Director EMEA, New Balance said: “Bruno Laroque, Marketing Director EMEA, New Balance said: “It’s easy for us to forget the rewards of running and feel we’ve lost our community during the colder winter months, when it’s actually the period where we feel the benefit of both of these the most. Rewards Come To Those Who Run serves as a reminder to all runners of the physical and mental rewards of running, no matter the season or the various motivations. This pairs with the New Balance Strava challenge which offers an inclusive community challenge to participate in.”

Sarah Chatfield, the director from Kode said: “Whether you run on a woodland trail, by a windy lake, or through the concrete of the city - it’s a very different experience. But no matter where our cast choose to run, they’re tied together by the core human narrative of running. At the beginning as they psych themselves up and prepare, their endorphins in the middle and then the sheer willpower needed to keep going when they’re just about at breaking point. I then wove these scenes together with carefully storyboarded transitions and match cuts to bond the three runners and illustrate how they are all on the same journey. This shows potential runners that whatever type of runner you are, the rewards are there for the taking.

Credits:

Agency: Mullenlowe

