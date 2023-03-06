Sloggi and MullenLowe throw a global house party

This new campaign, titled ‘House Party’ features a richly diverse group of young people celebrating, dancing and having fun together to highlight the key roles connection and inclusivity play in the lives of the youthful Sloggi audience.

The digital-first paid media campaign will roll out in Europe and Asian markets across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube from February 27 with through-the-line assets building on the campaign through the rest of the Spring / Summer season.

The Sloggi Body ADAPT range was designed with the recognition that each person who wears it is unique. Sloggi Body ADAPT actively moulds its wearer’s figure so that they can feel comfortable in their own skin every time their body moves or changes. MullenLowe’s campaign represents the evolution of that idea with talent, including some street cast, dressed in products from the newly launched Sloggi Body ADAPT Twist range taking part in a raucous house party.

MullenLowe Global Creative Director Ilana Einfeld commented on the campaign, saying:“Capturing the powerful joy we get from letting loose with our friends was the insight at the heart of this campaign. We knew we wanted to show a global Gen Z audience in their natural habitat, and we knew we wanted to show how the Sloggi Body ADAPT underwear actively adapts to you, without getting too technical. The iconic parties, the ones everyone remembers (or doesn’t!) and talks about in a ‘Were you there when…?’ We’ve all been to them, or we’ve been gutted we missed them. The result unlocks high-octane togetherness and shows our underwear in action”.

Creative collective SUPERNOVA was brought on board to direct this campaign. They were tasked with creating a brand world that would appeal to the spirit of freedom and self-expression that the global sloggi Gen-Z audience embodies and showcase how Sloggi is focused on supporting people to move comfortably through the world. For the House Party campaign, it shot a cast of 24, including street cast locals, during a non-stop 12-hour house party on location in Barcelona, Spain.

"We’ve all had a tough few years, and it felt important to us to showcase the energy, diversity, and inclusivity of our consumers in the context of something they crave the most - being together. Our collections this year are designed to ensure nothing holds you back from enjoying the comfort of being together and we're excited to share that message with the world," said Nick Tacchi, Global Head of Marketing and Consumer Engagement of Sloggi (parent company Triumph Group).

The seasonal, digital-first campaign will feature a variety of digital content, including short-form videos, still photography, and social media content. In addition to its digital elements, the campaign will also include a point of sale campaign, plus PR and influencer activations in select markets.

