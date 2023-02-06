Bupa and MullenLowe shine a spotlight on later life

The campaign tackles key stereotypes around ageing, as explored by MullenLowe’s research The Invisible Powerhouse, and aims to change perceptions about life in a care home. The work showcases the opportunities to have fun, spend time with friends and family and continue living life to the fullest, as well as the high quality, personalised care provided at Bupa’s 120+ care homes and 10 Richmond Village retirement communities.

Spanning Sky, AdSmart and social media, the campaign cements Bupa’s position as an expert provider of older people’s care – providing personalised care and services that help today’s older generation to fulfil their dreams.

Recent Bupa research showed that more than one in three people in the UK (35%)* expect to need social care as they age, and so Bupa is constantly looking to innovate, embracing new technologies and partnerships to make this an enjoyable chapter in life.

The new campaign builds on Bupa’s fresh, new brand campaign, This is health, which was designed to further shift perceptions of Bupa, from a healthcare provider to a brand that represents the modern truth of healthcare provision, accessible to all.

Robert Parsons, Director of Marketing and Customer Experience at Bupa UK commented: “This campaign aims to change perceptions of stereotypes about later life. At Bupa, we believe that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams, and our teams work hard to make our residents’ dreams come true. I’m delighted that our new campaign showcases the true breadth of life in a care home, as well as the high quality, personalised care that we are proud to provide.”

Nicky Bullard, Chief Creative Officer at MullenLowe commented: Our Invisible Powerhouse study shone a light on misrepresentation of people over the age of 50. This wonderful brief gave us the opportunity to represent our audience authentically, and with joy, positioning Bupa Care Homes as the brand that really gets what growing older feels and looks like.

* Research conducted by Censuswide for Bupa, June 2022. 2000 UK general respondents. 34.70% of people said they expect to spend time In a care home when they're older

