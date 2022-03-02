Elvis, Fred and Teddy: BBH's Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes on his creative touchstones

Music: Fred again

It’s an artist more than just one track. He’s primarily a producer but in the last couple of years he’s released three albums that I can’t help to listen to every single day. His music is soulful as most of the voice samples are taken from voice notes or conversations he’s had with people. He’s also an incredible musician, a lot of the music he plays live on stage on a drum machine and if you have a chance to see him in action it is mind blowing. So not only is he an incredible professional that’s mastered his art, he’s also soulful in the way he originates music. That for me is the perfect mix, head and heart.