Andy Jex on Butch Cassidy, Hulme Crescents, black comedy and Drum & Bass

I’m going to start by cheating. I’ve picked four references instead of three.

Film: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

I first watched this with my Dad. One of the first movies I watched all the way through. I recently watched it with my son. Apart from being great fun, it’s made up of all the things that makes ads great too. William Goldman’s dialogue is clever and memorable. It looks stunning. The music adds so much - Bacharach does “Raindrops keep falling on my head”, say no more. It’s full of iconic scenes that have become part of culture. But it’s the camaraderie I really love.

Butch and Sundance constantly bicker but have each other’s backs till the dying end. In times of a creative block, I often ask: “what would Butch and Sundance do?". The dreamer and the realist always have an answer. My old creative partner Rob Potts and I once took a sabbatical from Fallon to go on the trail of the real Butch and Sundance. It was supposed to be educational. We we’re supposed to come back and tell the agency all about it. We just arsed about trying to recreate the famous last scene.