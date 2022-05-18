TBWA\London launches comfort-filled Ginsters campaign
TBWA\London creates its first work for savoury pasty brand Ginsters since the agency was first appointed
18 May 2022
Central to the campaign is a selection of out-of-home posters shot by photographer Adam Hinton, which celebrate the Ginsters Cornish pasty as well-earned comfort food at its finest.
The campaign pays homage to the heart-warming and flavoursome Cornish pasty, originally designed as portable lunches for miners, fisherman and farmers braving the wild elements.
And to this day there are many who still take quiet comfort in a warm, generously-filled Ginsters Cornish pasty, which is now the nation’s favourite. Whether it’s a determined cyclist who has triumphed on a coast path in the driving wind or a wetsuit clad sea swimmer taking on the icy Cornish waves, a warm Ginsters Cornish pasty is the ultimate payoff for their exertions.
The work introduces the new strapline: 'Ginsters. From A Land Where Comfort Matters'.
Emma Stowers, Marketing Director at Ginsters, said: “Our Cornish Pasty is the jewel in the Ginsters crown, steeped in rich history and tradition. Through this work, we wanted to bring to life the comforting warm hug our pasties provide after a day outdoors in the elements. There’s nothing quite like the taste of warm buttery pastry combined with deliciously rich British Beef, Potato, Onion, Swede and of course our famous peppery seasoning to bring a smile to your face.”
The campaign was created by Dan Kenny and Duncan Brooks. Media planning and buying was by the7stars.
As well as outdoor executions the campaign features radio and digital activity created by TBWA\London, as well as a re-edit of a 30 second TV spot created by Red Brick Road which previously handled the account.
Campaign Credits
Brand: Ginsters
Client: Ginsters
Chief Creative Officer: Andy Jex
Chief Operating Officer: Katie Jackson
Creative Director: Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven
Creatives: Dan Kenny and Duncan Brooks
Account Director: Alex Augustyn
Account Executive: Tabitha Clark
Head of Strategy: Marie Conley
Head of Production: Poppy Manning
Integrated Producer: Ben Etheridge
Designer: Aaron Janagal
Animator: Dan Ogunsanwo
Production company: Snapper Films
Director: Joanna Bailey
DoP: Martin Hill
Producer: Brock Van Der Bogarde
Editor: Sam Gunn @ The White House
Post Production: Black Kite Studios
Sound: Wave Studios
Music: Native Music
Photographer: Adam Hinton
Agent: Wyatt Clarke-Jones
Media Agency: The 7Stars