Ovarian Cancer Action seeks to raise awareness of key symptoms

The campaign, titled #FollowedbyCancer, has been following 7,500 people with ovaries on Twitter (the same number that get diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year). The Twitter accounts have mimicked the way the symptoms get ignored in real life.

Andy Jex, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\London, says: “Ignoring Twitter accounts won’t kill anyone, but ignoring the real symptoms of ovarian cancer will. So creating awareness is essential.”

Cary Wakefield, CEO, Ovarian Cancer Action, says: “This campaign reflects the simple truth that these symptoms can often be overlooked or associated with other problems. We want women to follow up on symptoms that are unusual for them and talk to their GP, because early detection can literally mean the bleak difference between a diagnosis with a 90% chance of survival, compared to 14% when diagnosed at a late stage.”

Because the symptoms are so easy to dismiss as everyday ailments, awareness of the four symptoms and early diagnosis is key.

The campaign is the result of last year’s #PoweredByTweets competition, which TBWA\London won for its client Ovarian Cancer Action, the UK research charity for the disease.

Agencies had to pitch a creative idea that utilised the media platform as central to its concept. The winning agency was gifted £100,000-worth of free Twitter advertising to make their campaign a reality.

In addition to the Twitter campaign, Clear Channel UK is providing a number of premium OOH sites for World Ovarian Cancer Day. The OOH creative highlights how dismissed symptoms can quickly become serious, through a series of headlines that demand a second look.

The campaign was created by Jemma Burgess and Gémina Gil Flores, with social strategy by Pamela Coppock. The production company was Agile Films.

The four main symptoms of ovarian cancer are: needing to wee more frequently; persistent bloating; persistent stomach pain; and feeling full more quickly.

CREDITS

Client: Ovarian Cancer Action

Chief Creative Officer: Andy Jex

Chief Operating Officer: Katie Jackson

Creatives: Jemma Burgess and Gémina Gil Flores

Social Strategy Director: Pamela Coppock

Account Director: Max Phillips

Broadcast Producer: Megan Sutton

Integrated Producer: Helen Jackson

Designer: Luke McClure

Production company: Agile Films

Director: Lucy Bridger

Producer: Jack Wiles

Editor: Flaura Atkinson @ Stitch Grade: Katie Dymmock @ Coffee & TV Post Production: Agile Films

Sound: Giselle Hall @ 750MPH

PR Agency: Fleishman Hillard

Post Producer: Joshua Simpson

Director of Photography: Courtney Bennett

Production Designer: Murdo Hepburn Casting: Hammond & Cox

To find out more about Ovarian Cancer Action and how you can help, visit https://ovarian.org.uk/