TBWA\London launches 'Blissful' campaign for McVitie's biscuit treat

The work shows an animation of a satisfyingly in-sync baking process, with the biscuit bases being cut and stamped into shape before being filled with Belgian milk chocolate cream, and a biscuit lid dropping in place.

The creative draws inspiration from ASMR, a powerful combination of audio and visual which prompts a sensory response in the viewer and, in the case of McVitie’s Blissfuls, reflects the arresting sumptuousness of the biscuit.

The film ends with the two variants - caramel and hazelnut flavours - and the line ‘Too Good Not To Share’.

David Titman, McVitie's marketing director at Pladis, said: “The team at TBWA perfectly encapsulated what is so unique about our new Blissfuls biscuits, elevating the biscuit eating experience through this really blissful creative that pays homage to the mastery of creating a more indulgent treat. It really moves McVitie's into a new treat space which is exactly what we were looking for."

Johnny Ruthven, creative director at TBWA/London, said: “We wanted to make an ad that was just as blissful to watch as these new little works of magic from McVitie’s are to eat, and that stands up to repeat viewing as much as they do to repeat munching (while always adhering to recommended consumption guidelines, of course). Hopefully we succeeded.”

The campaign has been created by Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven and media planned and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

CREDITS

Brand: McVitie’s Blissfuls

Client: pladis

Chief Creative Officer: Andy Jex

Creative Directors: Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven

Strategy Director: Grace Wallace

Business Director: Gareth Hughes

Account Director: Max Phillips

Account Executive: Tabitha Clark

Broadcast Producer: Megan Sutton

Production company: Agile Films

Director: Noah Harris

1st AD: James Sharpe

DOP: Patrick Meller

Producer/Post Producer: Emma Bewley

Animator/Designer: Chris Angelkov, David Horsburgh, Linus Dahlgren

Concepts: Arben Vllasaliu

Animator Agent: Dan Mauger

Post Manager: Alizee Levrino

Editor/Onlining: JP Blunt

Chocolate Sim: Coffee & TV

Animator: JP

Executive Producer: Johnny Fairburn

Colourist: Jason Wallis, ETC

Executive Producer: Oliver Whitworth

Casting: Hammond & Cox

Editor: Max Windows, Stitch Editing

Sound: Anthony Moore & Josh Campbell, Factory

Music: Felt Music

Media Agency: Manning Gottlieb OMD