TBWA\London launches 'Blissful' campaign for McVitie's biscuit treat
The work shows an animation of the baking process
21 March 2022
TBWA\London launches a UK-wide TV campaign for McVitie’s Blissfuls, the new chocolate-filled biscuit cup from pladis.
"Now That’s Blissful’", which will appear across TV and social, dramatises the treat-like nature of the product through the lens of the ‘making of’ story, a nod to the originality of the snack and the baking mastery in every McVitie’s Blissful.
The work shows an animation of a satisfyingly in-sync baking process, with the biscuit bases being cut and stamped into shape before being filled with Belgian milk chocolate cream, and a biscuit lid dropping in place.
The creative draws inspiration from ASMR, a powerful combination of audio and visual which prompts a sensory response in the viewer and, in the case of McVitie’s Blissfuls, reflects the arresting sumptuousness of the biscuit.
The film ends with the two variants - caramel and hazelnut flavours - and the line ‘Too Good Not To Share’.
David Titman, McVitie's marketing director at Pladis, said: “The team at TBWA perfectly encapsulated what is so unique about our new Blissfuls biscuits, elevating the biscuit eating experience through this really blissful creative that pays homage to the mastery of creating a more indulgent treat. It really moves McVitie's into a new treat space which is exactly what we were looking for."
Johnny Ruthven, creative director at TBWA/London, said: “We wanted to make an ad that was just as blissful to watch as these new little works of magic from McVitie’s are to eat, and that stands up to repeat viewing as much as they do to repeat munching (while always adhering to recommended consumption guidelines, of course). Hopefully we succeeded.”
The campaign has been created by Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven and media planned and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD.
