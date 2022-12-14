A new shot of confidence: TBWA\London's 2022

Like a whirlwind, Larissa Vince swept into TBWA\London at the beginning of the year to replace Sara Tate.

Her arrival reunited her with CCO Andy Jex, with whom she'd had a successful and proven relationship at Saatchi & Saatchi. Vince wasted no time shaking up TBWA, which has languished for too long. We caught up with her to discuss the agency's year.

Larissa Vince, chief executive, TBWA\London

What three words would you use to describe 2022?

Eventful, exciting, exhausting

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

TBWA is built on collective spirit, so our people are always the major highlight. Not just the brilliant ones we already had, but some new people too - from Sandie, our new CSO to Melody Sylvester, our new CPO who’s just joined us to supercharge production, to Bhrena, who’s one of the best young planners I’ve ever worked with.

I’m also really proud of our adidas team, who have taken on a lot of new briefs this year with passion and commitment, and have made some great stuff including the Fed Kits campaign, which saw us re-write the rule book on how you launch a new kit before a World Cup.

Our Nissan team brought the brand to life in the Metaverse in just 8 weeks from brief to launch, the pladis team won a Gold Effie for Mini Cheddars, the design team won a pitch to refresh the iconic brand that is Marie Curie. Too many examples to mention everything, but all the highlights are down to our people.