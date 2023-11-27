Great techspectations delivered: AMV and Currys creative partnership

It's been ten years since Dixons Retail Group (as was) announced that it was severing a 25-year relationship with the Saatchi brothers. The account had been a founding client of M&C Saatchi in 1995, having previously been at Saatchi & Saatchi.

Following a review process the account moved to AMV BBDO, which retains the account to this day. We look at some of the key work the agency has created over the past decade that has contributed to such a mutually beneficial partnership.

In the first piece of brand work for Currys PC World, AMV BBDO launched the brand platform “We Start With You”. The ad showed hundreds of electronics products and white goods moving around in a choreographed sequence until only one laptop remained. Based on the insight that consumers faced an overwhelming choice when it came to tech, it dramatized how Currys PC World’s expertise would help them find exactly the right product for them.