Currys showcases the tech experts surpassing norms in new brand platform

Created by AMV BBDO with media strategy developed by Spark Foundry, the aim of “Beyond Techspectations” is to show how Currys goes above and beyond in everything it does to deliver the best expertise, service, and the best possible prices for customers.

To kick this off, Currys are launching a comedic back-to-school campaign showing its team of experts going above and beyond to provide the perfect laptops for students starting the new term.

The suite of three TV ads is designed to surprise and humour Currys’ customers by showing that colleagues always provide the perfect tech advice when it is needed, even if that means appearing in the most unlikely places. This includes within a security luggage tray at the airport, from a vat of baked beans and bursting out of a cow costume in a field!

The ads were directed by Greg Bell through Red Studios at AMV and will run across TV, online and social media.

To compliment the TV ads, Currys are also working with TikTok influencers to create bespoke content for the platform. By popping up unexpectedly, a Currys colleague will hijack seemingly normal creator content to offer their tech expertise. This is just the start of “Beyond Techspectations”, with more campaigns planned to air over the coming months.

Aisling Lancaster, Head of Brand & Advertising at Currys said, “Whether it’s in our stores, or helping with set up in people’s homes, going above and beyond to help customers with their tech is at the heart of what we do at Currys. With ‘Beyond Techspectations’ we’re taking this a step further showing our colleagues going to extreme lengths and popping up in the most unexpected, often hilarious situations to offer tech advice”.

AMV BBDO’s creative directors on the campaign David Westland and Jeremy Tribe said, “Currys expertise is what elevates them above their competitors. They truly go above and beyond to match the right tech to their customers’ needs. To get this message to really cut through, we have leaned into a humorous approach that, like Currys’ experts, also goes beyond expectations”.

Elizabeth Swadling, Account Director at Spark Foundry UK said, “To showcase Currys colleagues and their exciting new creative proposition, we focused our media strategy on high reach, high context environments and formats across the AV and Social landscape. We’ve supported this with a data-rich nudge approach across YouTube & Programmatic Display, demonstrating to in-market consumers the many, many reasons to shop at Currys”.

