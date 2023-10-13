Currys staff don beards and eat manuals in a new humorous spot

Fulling embracing an approach centred around humour, the series of ads are set to show the retailer’s unrivalled tech expertise and its colleagues’ commitment to going above and beyond in the most engaging and memorable way possible, whether that means eating instruction manuals to gain extra knowledge or cultivating long beards as a symbol of their wisdom.

The 30" and 15” films, directed by Greg Bell through Red Studios, will run across TV and digital. As part of the media strategy developed by Spark Foundry, shorter formats will offer a snapshot of the campaign on different platforms.

Aisling Lancaster, Head of Brand & Advertising at Currys said, “We know that our customers relish the opportunity to get hands-on with all the amazing tech we sell, and our stores are the best possible place to do this. Not only can you try out all the latest products, but you can rely on our colleagues’ unrivalled tech expertise to help find the right tech for you. These ads allow us to playfully show just how far our colleagues are willing to go to make sure they are tuned-in to today’s tech trends, whilst underscoring how valuable this face-to-face service is to our customers.”

AMV BBDO’s creative directors on the campaign David Westland and Jeremy Tribe said, “Currys occupies a unique space in tech retail by doubling down on expertise and personal customer service in an increasingly online market. But it takes a really brave, confident client to let us showcase these qualities through stylised comedy. This campaign is a great second outing for the new Beyond Techspectations platform and we look forward to exploring more funny executions as we develop it together with Currys”.

Kazimir Brown, Business Director at Spark Foundry UK said, ‘We’re thrilled to launch the newest iteration of the ‘Beyond Techspectations’ platform. Our plan, aimed at driving mass reach through Linear TV, BVOD & Online Video, allows Currys to engage with audiences nationwide in an authentically tongue-in-cheek tone. The media strategy focuses on showcasing the expertise & commitment to quality championed by Currys’ colleagues. Our campaign will deliver this message at national scale, in high-quality & engaging environments utilising 15”, 30” & 60” formats”.

