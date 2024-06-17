Print & Publishing Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

The Judges said ...

Vinicius Stanzione, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett Brazil was one of the jurors and this is what he had to say...

Humor is here to stay

I am glad humour is back to the Festival and I see it as a trend for the next years.

The new “Use of Humor” subcategory was one the strongest ones in Print and Publishing. Such great work. Long live humour. The world needs it more than ever.

Grand Prix

We choose an iconic work to be the Grand Prix of this year. Coca-Cola smashed its logo for a good reason. And it looked amazing, atemporal. I think it’s the kind of work that never gets old.

