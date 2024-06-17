cannes lions 2024
Print & Publishing Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
Saatchi & Saatchi bags a Silver Lion, with VML and Ogilvy also winning Bronze
17 June 2024
Saatchi & Saatchi has won a Silver Lion for its 'Unfinished' campaign for EE in the Print & Publishing category.
The campaign, which marked International Women’s Day (8 March) saw EE enlist former Lioness striker Ellen White to launch 'Unfinished', a memoir that told the story of her journey into the sport. However, it abruptly stops short after just 21 pages at the former England captain’s teenage years, the age that many girls across the UK drop out of sport.
VML's London and Berlin offices were also awarded a Bronze Lion for their 'Beko Inheritance' campaign for Beko.
The message behind the work was that the brand's appliances are so durable, that they might just outlive their owners. The campaign set out to redefine industry standards in the category and captivate audiences with its unique blend of creativity, humour, and an underlying serious message.
The Grand Prix for the category was awarded to Ogilvy New York for its 'Recycle Me' campaign for Coca-Cola. The work saw the brand unveil a series of creative work that depict the famous logo after a can has been crushed during the recycling process.
The initiative was intended to draw attention to the topic and demonstrate the company’s seriousness and commitment to the issue within the larger ‘Reborn’ platform and program it has, which focuses on creating a world without waste.
Overall, there were 21 Print and Publishing winners: one Grand Prix, four Gold, three Silver and 13 Bronze.
The Judges said ...
Vinicius Stanzione, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett Brazil was one of the jurors and this is what he had to say...
Humor is here to stay
I am glad humour is back to the Festival and I see it as a trend for the next years.
The new “Use of Humor” subcategory was one the strongest ones in Print and Publishing. Such great work. Long live humour. The world needs it more than ever.
Grand Prix
We choose an iconic work to be the Grand Prix of this year. Coca-Cola smashed its logo for a good reason. And it looked amazing, atemporal. I think it’s the kind of work that never gets old.
