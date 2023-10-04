Consistency is golden: Ogilvy UK's 2023

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

I saw British Chambers of Commerce President Martha Lane Fox speak this year. She said today is the slowest day of the rest of your life – and there’s a lot of truth in that. Keeping up energy, knowledge, and curiosity as our world changes is vital, while also being able to step back and see what’s a fad and what’s a core trend. But that is what makes it exciting. Throw yourself in, learn, reverse mentor, and ask questions.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

With an election year, the Olympics and Euro's (Scotland is at the Euro's this time too!), there are lots of opportunities to bring people together and be culturally relevant.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

It's been so good to see humour back in the work this Christmas and as the public have said, let's keep the quality of work that high all year.

In what will be another tough economic year, I hope we can all bring positivity and laughter into everyone's lives. And as we do it, help our clients to grow. It’s time to get the UK economy back to real growth.

Creativity has never been needed more, so as an industry let's bring it together to make 2024 shine.