Can Virtual Influencers Be Just As Authentic As The Real Thing?

I want us all to embrace AI. It's not the enemy. At Ogilvy, we are are not trying to fight AI. Why would we? AI makes our work so much better and faster. For instance, it's already in all the infrastructure we do with influencer marketing. Everything from identifying creators to the payment systems and the whole CMS platforms we use are all AI-powered. AI is an enabler and you have the option to either bring it in and really embrace it, or you fight it. But we need to embrace it.

At Ogilvy, we're at the very start of the AI journey and creating campaigns driven by AI that are winning accolades and awards. For example the work we did for Cadbury in India, which won the Grand Prix last year and a Titanium this year at Cannes Lions, is fully AI-powered. We created a deepfake of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and then allowed small businesses to use this digital avatar of the actor to promote their goods. The campaign licensed deepfake of the celebrity in hyper personalised ads at scale. In this case, Shahrukh Khan's not creating 10 million ads for us, we are licensing the deepfake for it. And that's AI technology in play in celebrity marketing.

And in Brazil we created a virtual influencer called Lu for retail brand Magalu, in 2014. She's bigger than Barbie now in that market. She's been on the cover of Vogue magazine. For a pop culture celebrity and a fashion icon virtual influencer, Lu actually looks very real and somewhat scary. And talking of scary - the 'dead eyes' on virtual influencers will become more real and we're getting to a stage when we'll not be able to see the difference between the real and the fake.

Authenticity Vs Fakery

We're starting to see how AI is used by people to deceive. Remember the deepfake of the Pope in a Balenciaga white puffer coat back in February? Somebody, somewhere created this image, and for two full days, nobody knew if that was real or fake because it was so real. It was so close to reality; you would almost believe it. Because you could imagine the Pope being able to afford Balenciaga. It's an Italian brand. It's so close to reality that people actually believed it.