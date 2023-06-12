Vodafone's Wimbledon campaign showcases the power of connection

The social media activity for 'Feel The Connection' will also launch with a message of support from Emma Raducanu, who is not competing at Wimbledon this year due to injury, encouraging the nation to get behind the players.

Directed by Mat Whitecross, the two 30 second TVC ads tell the incredible stories of two Wimbledon gentlemen’s wheelchair champions, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, as seen through the eyes of their loving parents.

With nine Wimbledon titles between them, the ads celebrate the successes of both players and bring to life their journeys of triumph over adversity, using a combination of real footage from the players’ childhoods alongside scenes shot at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, and emotive words from their mums.

The heart of the creative idea explores the emotional connection tennis players have with their family, friends and supporters and also delves into the crucial role digital connection plays in keeping them connected to loved ones. The campaign highlights the power of Vodafone’s network and demonstrates how friends and family can provide support wherever they are in the world.

Maria Koutsoudakis, Head of Brand, Vodafone UK: “At Vodafone we understand how the power of connection can improve lives and our partnership with Wimbledon has given us the opportunity to tell a meaningful story that brings this to life. For two incredible champions who wake up every day in the pursuit of excellence, the ability to always be able to connect with their families was a story worth telling. To be able to connect their story with the wider British public is an honour and we hope we can use the power of connection to fuel them, and our other ambassadors to success at Wimbledon."

Justin Cox, MD at Team Vodafone, Ogilvy UK: “Vodafone and Ogilvy UK couldn’t prouder of the #FeeltheConnection campaign. Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are two of Britain’s best tennis players and you can’t help but be humbled by what they have achieved both on and off the court. Celebrating them, their connection to family and the sport they love, is a dream for any brand and agency.”