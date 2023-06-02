Dulux celebrates the feelings of colours in Heritage campaign

The playful creative features stylish interiors and tongue-in-cheek insight that captures the emotions and imagination when reimagining a home.

“Dulux is a true fabric-of-the-nation brand, the premium Heritage range encourages people to embrace their feelings when considering painting their favourite room. The campaign is stylish fun, playful aspirational inspiration that epitomises the huge creative opportunity of the category. There are so many options when it comes to creating a look for your home, this campaign makes it easier, with the help of otters and horses,” says Chris Wall, creative director.

“The ‘It’s a Feeling’ campaign embraces both trade and consumer wants and needs and elevates the relationship with paint and passion for a great job to comedic heights.

‘Heritage by Dulux’ Velvet matt has a distinctive luxury, soft-to-touch, paint finish that stands up to the demands of a busy, modern home. Available in a beautifully timeless colour palette it allows us to create a personal backdrop for modern living, with whatever feelings and emotions we please," says Karen Wilkinson, marketing director, Akzonobel.

