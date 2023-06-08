The Robot Will See You Now: The New Pitch Process

Pitch processes are becoming longer, more onerous and consequently leading to agencies being far more selective about what they pitch for. Is Artificial intelligence (AI) automation, therefore, the answer?

We’re already seeing the emergence of AI-powered B2B marketplaces, which serve as match-making services pairing buyer’s needs with supplier offers. But the agency selection process, as we know it, will that become shorter, faster or better with generative AI? Industry insiders are already talking about AI handling procurement processes, whereby AI bots can crawl digitised procurement platforms and do the heavy lifting in a fraction of the time. And as marketers continue to ask for speed, much more than sizzle or showmanship, generative AI could probably help evolve how current pitch practices are run and maybe even drive greater impact.

Will AI reshape the agency selection process?

If AI can optimise existing procedures, introduce innovative solutions, and streamline operations, how will it meet the demands of the current pitch process?

"Some procurement teams may integrate AI into their commercial and pricing models,” says Gill Huber, managing partner of Oystercatchers. “For example, allowing them more time and productivity to focus on elements which are potentially more nuanced and require human instincts and consensus rather than AI interpretation."

Procurement teams will be able to improve efficiency and productivity in directing attention towards tasks that demand human judgement and consensus, while AI takes care of the more routine aspects of procurement.

Michelle Whelan, CEO of VMLY&R Commerce, highlights the benefits of AI efficiency, noting how it can be used to summarise things like long white papers or do research and pull out the key findings. “It's just so wonderful to be able to have these tools that would traditionally have taken hours to do stuff,” she explains. “Now it just takes minutes. This should allow us to use our time for innovating, learning, and thinking about how we give our clients more value as opposed to getting wrapped up in the admin of it all."

Generative AI applications speed up time-consuming tasks like research and concept illustration, but the chemistry between clients and agencies remains crucial. Michael Sugden, VCCP CEO, highlights AI's impact on the pitch process and how it hasn’t disrupted the intermediary model quite yet. He explains, “the most important part of any pitch is the chemistry between a client and agency. Ultimately intermediaries are matchmakers and I don't see this being replaced by AI any time soon.”

Ben Richards, chief experience officer at VMLY&R, recognizes the historical presence of AI in the creative ecosystem, stating, "Photoshop is one of the earliest forms of distributed AI with content-aware fill and other tools like Magic Wand that have become more explicit now because AI has got more of an interface." He adds, "Our core product is connecting with humans. We absolutely throw ourselves at the new tools to make the work better."

Procurement will shift towards infrastructure-focused automation, moving away from traditional pricing models, notes Pablo Bertero, chief content officer at Wunderman Thompson.

He stresses the importance of understanding AI's impact and says, “While procurement teams may still inquire about the costs of banners or ads, the focus will shift towards establishing the necessary infrastructure first, with the printing process becoming automated. This transition will move away from asset-based pricing or retainer models and towards a setup-oriented approach."