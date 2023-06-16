Ogilvy asks industry to disclose use of AI-generated influencers

As part of Ogilvy’s 'inclusive influence’ commitment, this global call to action addresses the rising use of artificial/virtual Influencers by brands and is intended to maintain influencer authenticity and consumer transparency when used across social media.

According to the agency, Ogilvy is the first agency to champion this level of transparency in the increasingly AI-powered influencer landscape, fostering a culture of trust and meaningful engagement in the space.

The company hopes to inspire full disclosure on all AI-powered influencer campaigns, ensuring transparency with hashtag declaration #poweredbyAI. A new watermark on AI-generated content also aims to provide clear visual identification, maintaining accountability in disclosing when used as part of influencer campaigns.

Last year, India's Advertising Standards Council made history by becoming the first national watchdog to mandate clear disclosure rules for AI-generated Influencer content. Meta has also acknowledged the need for ethical guidelines, while TikTok has revamped its community guidelines to require visible markings on realistic virtual Influencers in some markets. These policies highlight the industry's commitment to responsible marketing practices in the AI Influencer landscape, but Ogilvy asserts there is more to be done.