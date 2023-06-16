Ogilvy asks industry to disclose use of AI-generated influencers
The 'AI Accountability Act' calls on advertising and PR agencies and social media platforms to mandate disclosure around the use of AI-generated influencers
16 June 2023
Creative agency Ogilvy has launched a new initiative calling for policy change by asking the advertising industry to mandate disclosure around the use of AI generated Influencers.
Dubbed the 'AI Accountability Act', the initiative would require brands to clearly disclose and publicly declare the use of any AI-generated Influencer content.
As part of Ogilvy’s 'inclusive influence’ commitment, this global call to action addresses the rising use of artificial/virtual Influencers by brands and is intended to maintain influencer authenticity and consumer transparency when used across social media.
According to the agency, Ogilvy is the first agency to champion this level of transparency in the increasingly AI-powered influencer landscape, fostering a culture of trust and meaningful engagement in the space.
The company hopes to inspire full disclosure on all AI-powered influencer campaigns, ensuring transparency with hashtag declaration #poweredbyAI. A new watermark on AI-generated content also aims to provide clear visual identification, maintaining accountability in disclosing when used as part of influencer campaigns.
Last year, India's Advertising Standards Council made history by becoming the first national watchdog to mandate clear disclosure rules for AI-generated Influencer content. Meta has also acknowledged the need for ethical guidelines, while TikTok has revamped its community guidelines to require visible markings on realistic virtual Influencers in some markets. These policies highlight the industry's commitment to responsible marketing practices in the AI Influencer landscape, but Ogilvy asserts there is more to be done.
Julianna Richter, global CEO, Ogilvy PR, said: “The ability of AI to create and learn at speed has already transformed the way we produce personalized content online. But AI must be centred around empathy and transparency. That’s where you create honest interactions with consumers and can drive real impact at the intersection of new digital capabilities."
Rahul Titus, global head of influence, Ogilvy, added: “The AI market is valued at $4.6 billion and projected to grow by 26% by 2025, in large part because of the growing increase using AI in Influence. As leaders in this industry, we have the responsibility to be ethical and transparent as we populate this new frontier. The technological advances using AI are exciting for the Influencer marketing landscape but runs the risk of compromising authenticity if we don’t declare the difference between what’s real and what’s not.”