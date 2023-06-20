Philadelphia explores friendship in global purpose and positioning campaign

The emotive strategic positioning is brought alive in a 360 degree creative platform – 'You’ve Got a Friend in Philly'. Created by WPP’s All Star Team, led out of Ogilvy UK - and supported by INGO, VMLY&R Italy, and Ogilvy Madrid - the platform brings to life authentic friendship moments, launching with a hero film that shows a lifelong friendship, sustained by little moments of connection over bites of Philly. The spot - directed by Vince Squibb - is also supported by digital executions.

While the campaign will run across TV, Cinema, Social, Philadelphia is also spreading friendship with a new website, pan-European PR campaign, Influencer partnerships and design world. As part of the new design world, Ogilvy UK’s design team created a new stunning global typeface, identity system and art direction based on the idea that Philadelphia is a friend to food.

Derya Seyman, head of brand equity, Philadelphia Europe, Mondelēz International, said: “Ogilvy discovered that hidden in our namesake city of Philadelphia, among the letters, was something special. ‘Philia’ is an ancient word for the love we have for our friends. The Ancient Greeks thought this love was more important than romance or family, but modern life has stretched us thin, leaving our friendships deprioritised and millennials feeling lonelier than ever. Deeply rooted in its heritage, we all agreed that Philadelphia could remind people to break bread with their friends.”

Jules Chalkley, chief executive creative director, Ogilvy UK, said: “Friendships define us. But overwhelmed by devices, platforms and noise friendships are in crisis. It has never been more crucial to appreciate and celebrate those around us that make us feel seen, heard, sane, loved and cheerful. You’ve Got a Friend in Philly is a campaign for our chosen family, leveraging craft, creativity and science to create impact.”

