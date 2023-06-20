Philadelphia explores friendship in global purpose and positioning campaign
Created by WPP and Ogilvy UK, the global campaign celebrates authentic friendship moments
20 June 2023
Cream cheese brand Philadelphia and creative agency Ogilvy have unveiled a new global brand purpose and positioning campaign.
The ‘Spread friendship’ brand positioning draws upon research by Ogilvy’s behavioural science team, bringing alive the insight that Philadelphia is seen as an inherently comforting and social way to connect - 'something that is always there for you whenever you need to create something simple and delicious'.
The emotive strategic positioning is brought alive in a 360 degree creative platform – 'You’ve Got a Friend in Philly'. Created by WPP’s All Star Team, led out of Ogilvy UK - and supported by INGO, VMLY&R Italy, and Ogilvy Madrid - the platform brings to life authentic friendship moments, launching with a hero film that shows a lifelong friendship, sustained by little moments of connection over bites of Philly. The spot - directed by Vince Squibb - is also supported by digital executions.
While the campaign will run across TV, Cinema, Social, Philadelphia is also spreading friendship with a new website, pan-European PR campaign, Influencer partnerships and design world. As part of the new design world, Ogilvy UK’s design team created a new stunning global typeface, identity system and art direction based on the idea that Philadelphia is a friend to food.
Derya Seyman, head of brand equity, Philadelphia Europe, Mondelēz International, said: “Ogilvy discovered that hidden in our namesake city of Philadelphia, among the letters, was something special. ‘Philia’ is an ancient word for the love we have for our friends. The Ancient Greeks thought this love was more important than romance or family, but modern life has stretched us thin, leaving our friendships deprioritised and millennials feeling lonelier than ever. Deeply rooted in its heritage, we all agreed that Philadelphia could remind people to break bread with their friends.”
Jules Chalkley, chief executive creative director, Ogilvy UK, said: “Friendships define us. But overwhelmed by devices, platforms and noise friendships are in crisis. It has never been more crucial to appreciate and celebrate those around us that make us feel seen, heard, sane, loved and cheerful. You’ve Got a Friend in Philly is a campaign for our chosen family, leveraging craft, creativity and science to create impact.”
Credits
Mondelēz
Senior Director Marketing – Vanessa Harrer
Head of Philadelphia Equity & Strategy – Derya Seyman
Brand Equity Manager – Chiara Ziboni
Director, Strategy, Insights & Analytics - Krystyna Klimczak
Northern Europe Insights Manager – Ana Fernandez
Marketing Director - Kirsten McPherson
Senior Brand Manager - Raphael Capitani
WPP All Star Team
Dani O’Donnell – Managing Partner
Pumie Msengana – Client Partner
Lily Greenwood – Project Director
Phoebe Salter – Project Manager
Jules Chalkley – Executive Creative Director
Sam Cartmell – Deputy Executive Creative Director
Dave Towers – Design Executive Creative Director
Joe Glover – Designer
Jakub Hodbod – Chief Strategy Officer
Hannah Wren – Strategy Director
Ogilvy Consulting
Daniel Bennett – Consulting Partner
Ogilvy UK PR & Influence
Jenny McCoubrey – Managing Partner
Stephen Farrell – Influence Business Director
Katie Lassman – PR Business Director
Production Credits
Director: Vince Squibb
Production Company: Academy
Production Company Producer: Dave Birchall
Edit House: The Quarry
Editors: Paul Watts & Sam Jones
Edit Assistant: Christina Hill
Post Production: ETC
Colourist: Luke Morrison
Executive Producer: Olly Whitworth
Producer: Olivia Jessop
VFX Supervisor: David Filipe
Audio Company: Bark Soho
Audio Engineer: Markus Ffitch
Audio Producer: Emily Garaway
Music Supervision: David Bass @Theodore Music