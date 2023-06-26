UN Women campaign tackles harmful stereotyping

The campaign aims to tackle harmful stereotyping after research showed that under-represented and underserved communities in particular are facing it daily. Research conducted by Unstereotype Alliance member IPSOS across Brazil, South Africa, Türkiye, USA and UK, found that three in four (73 per cent) people state they regularly see or hear stereotyping yet only one in three (30 per cent) will frequently say something to disagree with it. Half (50 percent) believe people do not speak up or disagree when they see someone using a negative stereotype, because they do not want to escalate the situation. Two in five (41%) also believe people do not speak up or disagree with the perpetrator because they do not know what to say.

The Unstereotype Alliance hopes to encourage conversation around the issue and provide people with resources and educational tools to proactively and safely take action. A guide, Unstereotype 101, explains how to safely confront stereotypes and enables people to become upstanders rather than bystanders, with three quick steps to standing up to stereotypes: 'Stop, See, Suggest'.

Three films have been launched as part of the campaign - 'The Candidate', 'The Game' and 'Winner' - which cover issues of stereotyping linked to race, gender and disability and underscore the harm caused when people do not speak out against stereotypes.

The social-first campaign will focus on talking to Generation Z in particular, after two in five (44 per cent) of 18 – 30-year-olds said they would refer to social media for more information on standing up against stereotypes. A social media movement #IWishIHadSaid will be triggered by Danai Gurira, encouraging audiences to share their own experiences of stereotyping and the times they wish they had spoken up.