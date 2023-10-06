5 reasons why B2B Influence matters

According to a new report from Ogilvy, B2B Influence has reached a global tipping point to become one of the fastest growing marketing priorities. The 'first-of-its kind' study research shows that 75 per cent of B2B marketers are now utilising B2B Influencer marketing, and 93 per cent of those are planning to increase B2B Influencer activity.

The survey is based on interviews of 550 chief marketing officers across 11 markets, from brands including LinkedIn, Dell, EY, IBM, and Samsung. It coincides with Ogilvy being the first agency globally to launch a B2B Influence specialism, tapping into the rapidly growing channel for brands.

B2B Influencer marketing partners brands with influential individuals, key industry figures, or subject matter experts, with the focus on creating credible content that improves customers’ brand perception and purchase decisions.

Whereas B2C more often demands trendsetters and tastemakers, B2B requires credible expertise rooted in proven experience that contributes to professional opinion. This could come in the form of thought leaders, subject matter experts, academics, business owners, content creators, analysts and journalists, and even a company’s own employees.

Often having their own in-built audiences and followers, their influence is visible through a plethora of channels, from widespread social media content, to detailed thought leadership events and media, even one-to-one meetings or industry discussion boards. This influence then seeds into the industry conversation to create real impact on reputation.

However, according to Ogilvy, B2B Influence's potential in lead generation and after-sales is still drastically unrealised.