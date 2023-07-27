The reluctant influencer: Julian Vizard’s journey from creative partner to AR’s MVP

Jules Vizard was, like many of us, sitting at his desk in his home during the pandemic thinking of something to do to pass the time when he created his first AR effect. While the rest of us were baking bread, he started playing around with technology - in his case augmented reality. “Having my work computer at home, which I normally leave at the office, opened up new possibilities,” he recalls. For Vizard it was the closest thing to "magic" - that ability to realistically embed fantastical characters into the world around him.

Since creating his first filter, Vizard has gone on to earn over 11 thousand followers on TikTok, which he says still surprises him. Clearly he's one of the most valuable players (MVPs) in the world of AR. He dismisses the suggestion and says: “It's not an amazing number in the grand scheme of things. I'm not an influencer that's on there every day doing dances or being fun. My posts are me, and I'm using my effects to show people how to use them. I'm creating the tools for other people to entertain their families and their communities with.”

When Vizard first created his Stranger Things AR effect, over one million creators used it and he has since become one of the handful of creators in the UK to become a TikTok Effects' House Ambassador - a programme designed to celebrate, support and uplift Effect House's top creators . And most recently, he won the Bronze Most Creative Personal Project at the Creative Circle Awards. His viral filters and TikTok effects alone have currently generated over 700 million views placing him in the top one per cent of effect creators globally.