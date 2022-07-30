Butterkist St Luke's

Butterkist Popcorn Roars For The Lionesses

The playful campaign has been created by St Luke's

By Creative Salon

30 July 2022

Butterkist marks the women’s England team reaching the #WEURO2022 finals on Sunday 31 July with bespoke social animation. This continues the tactical celebration of unmissable moments of drama with the playful #GoGrabTheButterkist campaign developed for KP Snacks Butterkist popcorn brand by St Luke’s.

The animation starts with the Butterkist popcorn kernels, which roar into life as they “pop” and transform into three heads of lionesses with the familiar endline Here for the #Lionesses.

The post will be shared on social media ahead of Sunday 31 July, on the day the England squad prepare to take to the pitch against the German team for the EURO Finals at Wembley.

Ilan Arkin, marketing controller at KP Snacks says, “Butterkist’s always here for unmissable moments – and there’s never been a better moment to go grab a bag of Butterkist to enjoy England in the Women’s Euro final.”

Richard Denney, executive creative director at St. Luke's adds: “The UEFA Women’s Euros has been an incredible tournament and we have our England Lionesses to thank for that. Not only have they captured the hearts of a nation, they have also inspired a new generation of female footballers too with unmissable footballing greatness.

“From Alessia Russo’s cheeky nutmeg to the epic save by Mary Earps, every Lioness in the England team has played their part in bringing female football to the main stage. The final against Germany is going to be huge and along with the rest of the nation Butterkist will be cheering them all the way. Come on England!” Richard concludes.

Nicole Allen, account director at Starcom comments: “We’re excited to continue to bring #GoGrabtheButterkist to life in more contexts and big cultural moments. Using Twitter to amplify our campaign allows us to continue tapping into these huge sharing occasions at scale and ‘can you believe it’ moments that set our audiences’ tongues wagging.”

CREDITS

Advertiser:KP Snacks

Brand: Butterkist

Client Credits:

Kevin McNair- Marketing Director

Ilan Arkin - Marketing Controller

Benjamin Theobold - Brand Manager

Katie Hill - Assistant Brand Manager

Campaign Ad Title: Here for the #Lionesses

Creative Agency: St. Luke’s

Executive Creative Director: Richard Denney

Creative Team: Laura Stevens

Creative Producer: Dee Antoniou

Planning Director: Emma Banks

Planner: Jack Goss

Business Director: Will Bright

Account Director: Chloe Boothby

Account Executive: Hettie Shirtcliffe

Designer/ Editor: Pete Mould

Editor: Josh Gemmell

CG Artist: Richard Green

Media:Starcom

Strategy Director: Emma Johansen

Account Director: Nicole Allen

Biddable Account Manager: Sara Sjorgen

