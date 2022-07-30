Butterkist Popcorn Roars For The Lionesses

Ilan Arkin, marketing controller at KP Snacks says, “Butterkist’s always here for unmissable moments – and there’s never been a better moment to go grab a bag of Butterkist to enjoy England in the Women’s Euro final.”

Richard Denney, executive creative director at St. Luke's adds: “The UEFA Women’s Euros has been an incredible tournament and we have our England Lionesses to thank for that. Not only have they captured the hearts of a nation, they have also inspired a new generation of female footballers too with unmissable footballing greatness.

“From Alessia Russo’s cheeky nutmeg to the epic save by Mary Earps, every Lioness in the England team has played their part in bringing female football to the main stage. The final against Germany is going to be huge and along with the rest of the nation Butterkist will be cheering them all the way. Come on England!” Richard concludes.

Nicole Allen, account director at Starcom comments: “We’re excited to continue to bring #GoGrabtheButterkist to life in more contexts and big cultural moments. Using Twitter to amplify our campaign allows us to continue tapping into these huge sharing occasions at scale and ‘can you believe it’ moments that set our audiences’ tongues wagging.”