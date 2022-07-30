Butterkist Popcorn Roars For The Lionesses
The playful campaign has been created by St Luke's
30 July 2022
Butterkist marks the women’s England team reaching the #WEURO2022 finals on Sunday 31 July with bespoke social animation. This continues the tactical celebration of unmissable moments of drama with the playful #GoGrabTheButterkist campaign developed for KP Snacks Butterkist popcorn brand by St Luke’s.
The animation starts with the Butterkist popcorn kernels, which roar into life as they “pop” and transform into three heads of lionesses with the familiar endline Here for the #Lionesses.
The post will be shared on social media ahead of Sunday 31 July, on the day the England squad prepare to take to the pitch against the German team for the EURO Finals at Wembley.
Butterkist Here for the #Lionesses By St Luke's
Ilan Arkin, marketing controller at KP Snacks says, “Butterkist’s always here for unmissable moments – and there’s never been a better moment to go grab a bag of Butterkist to enjoy England in the Women’s Euro final.”
Richard Denney, executive creative director at St. Luke's adds: “The UEFA Women’s Euros has been an incredible tournament and we have our England Lionesses to thank for that. Not only have they captured the hearts of a nation, they have also inspired a new generation of female footballers too with unmissable footballing greatness.
“From Alessia Russo’s cheeky nutmeg to the epic save by Mary Earps, every Lioness in the England team has played their part in bringing female football to the main stage. The final against Germany is going to be huge and along with the rest of the nation Butterkist will be cheering them all the way. Come on England!” Richard concludes.
Nicole Allen, account director at Starcom comments: “We’re excited to continue to bring #GoGrabtheButterkist to life in more contexts and big cultural moments. Using Twitter to amplify our campaign allows us to continue tapping into these huge sharing occasions at scale and ‘can you believe it’ moments that set our audiences’ tongues wagging.”
CREDITS
Advertiser:KP Snacks
Brand: Butterkist
Client Credits:
Kevin McNair- Marketing Director
Ilan Arkin - Marketing Controller
Benjamin Theobold - Brand Manager
Katie Hill - Assistant Brand Manager
Campaign Ad Title: Here for the #Lionesses
Creative Agency: St. Luke’s
Executive Creative Director: Richard Denney
Creative Team: Laura Stevens
Creative Producer: Dee Antoniou
Planning Director: Emma Banks
Planner: Jack Goss
Business Director: Will Bright
Account Director: Chloe Boothby
Account Executive: Hettie Shirtcliffe
Designer/ Editor: Pete Mould
Editor: Josh Gemmell
CG Artist: Richard Green
Media:Starcom
Strategy Director: Emma Johansen
Account Director: Nicole Allen
Biddable Account Manager: Sara Sjorgen