Sporty Spice Mel C heralds summer's biggest line up of Ocado favourites

The Ocado floats are themed around the great British summer and feature Ocado’s extensive range: a sea-side scene with dolphins and beach huts reveals an array of sunscreen brands such as Ambre Solaire and Piz Buin, and cooling drinks; a garden scene with garden gnomes and a fire-pit reveals picnic favourites like Doritos, Propercorn, M&S Best Ever Burgers, Heinz Tomato Ketchup; and a giant ice rocket lolly which opens to showcase ice-cream brands from Magnum to Häagen-Dazs to Cornetto, Cadbury Flake 99 and Claudi & Fin. The lollies were the most anticipated, as the little girl runs to offer her next-door neighbour a Jude’s Fruit & Veg Rocket lolly through a gap in the fence. The end frame shows more fun floats, together with the now famous tune, as the endline completes the scene “There’s an Ocado just for you”.

The integrated summer campaign, showcases Ocado’s incredible range at great prices and value, is running across TV, OOH, press, digital, social and radio. A series of summer offers will also be running across all channels featuring branded products on offer, while highlighting £20 off and free delivery on customers' first shop offer. Above the line media planning and buying was orchestrated by Hearts & Science; digital media has been planned and bought by mSix & Partners and Threepipe.

Lisa McDowell, brand director at Ocado retail comments, “Our new campaign celebrates the best of British Summertime - as people look ahead to holidays and spending time with loved ones. As well as showing that Ocado has more choice than other supermarket, we wanted to shout about the great value we’re giving our customers this summer on a range of everyday household favourites.”

Alan Young, CCO of St. Luke’s adds, “Since relaunching the Ocado brand in 2021 we’ve transformed the iconic delivery van into all kinds of vehicles. For this campaign we’ve given it a new spin – a parade of floats representing everything we love about summer and putting Ocado’s incredible offers and selection front and centre.”