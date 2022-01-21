St Luke’s and Butterkist capitalise on ‘Partygate’

KP Snacks has staged a stunt for its Butterkist popcorn brand outside Downing Street, highlighting ‘unmissable moments of drama’ in clear reference to the ongoing controversy over the number of parties held at Number 10 during lockdown.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign, by St Luke’s, involves packs of sweet and salty popcorn being distributed this morning to passers-by, weary journalists and MPs at the 10 Downing Street gates.

The stunt idea, devised by St. Luke’s and brought to life by PR agency Red Consultancy, is being amplified on social media through social posts referencing Butterkist being ‘Here for the drama’, including GIFs commenting on posts as news updates on the enquiry emerge from Downing Street.

Katie Hill, assistant brand manager at Butterkist, says: “At Butterkist we are here to elevate those unmissable moments, which is why we thought it was only right that we support the nation as they watch the drama unfold here in Westminster today with the perfect popping snack.”

Richard Denney, executive creative director at St Luke’s, adds: “The ongoing events at Number 10 has seen politics become pure spectacle. The vast numbers of viral memes alone demonstrate the feelings of the nation. It’s a real spectating popcorn moment and what better way to watch this drama unfold than with a bag of Butterkist?”

