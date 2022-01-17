Ocado Brings 'Value To The Table' In New Campaign

Ocado has unveiled its latest campaign highlighting the competitive pricing of the nation’s most loved groceries, which features across TV, VOD, digital, social, press and radio through to March 13.

The work follows Ocado’s Own Range campaign, which showed how the retailer’s everyday products can improve everyday life.

Created by St Luke’s, the campaign, called 'Ocado - Bringing Great Value to the Table', highlights Ocado’s philosophy of providing shoppers with quality products at affordable prices. It demonstrates how Ocado can bring great value to everyone’s table in abundance and that with the unbeatable range offered by Ocado, the possibilities are endless.

The 30” TV ad, which breaks on January 17, shows Ocado’s Own Range products and other branded goods magically emerging from an Ocado van on a never-ending table on wheels, while an Ocado delivery driver looks on, smiling knowingly. The table travels along streets, and through houses, whizzing past one couple on a sofa, children enjoying a party and a bemused cat. Onlookers such as a window cleaner and a child at the party watch in amazement. The table is then seen climbing stairs in a house, while a bathroom door opens and a hand swipes loo roll.

The ad shows how Ocado can deliver customers a table full of everything they need, and for less than they’d expect. It ends with the message: “At Ocado we’re bringing great value to the table with our Everyday Savers’, before revealing the retailer’s strapline ‘There’s an Ocado just for you.”

Laura Harricks, chief customer officer at Ocado Retail said: “With a wider range than any other supermarket, Ocado truly has something for everyone. We're excited to bring to life our extensive selection of Everyday Savers, perfectly illustrated with a never-ending table of essentials. Whatever your weekly shop looks like, There's An Ocado Just For You."

Alan Young, chief creative officer at St Luke’s said: “Chris Balmond’s direction highlights the brand’s affordability and personal service with all the charisma we’d expect from Ocado.”