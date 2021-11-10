Butterkist Reveals First Campaign Since St Luke's Appointment

KP Snacks is launching an online advertising campaign for its Butterkist brand, which will run through until Christmas.

The campaign aims to capture the unmissable family and friends moments that you’ve got to share with a bag of Butterkist popcorn.

This is the first work by St. Luke’s since being appointed as the brand’s lead creative agency in August. St. Luke’s is briefed to develop a new brand creative platform and creation of all communications to help bring to life Butterkist’s core products and NPDs.

The new campaign features vignettes of people getting together reacting to different moments: whether celebrity gossip just dropped, a tense sports moment, TV drama or even a new music release - and excitedly realise they need to 'Go Grab The Butterkist'.