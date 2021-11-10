Butterkist Reveals First Campaign Since St Luke's Appointment
The agency was appointed by KP Snacks to handle Butterkist popcorn in August this year
10 November 2021
KP Snacks is launching an online advertising campaign for its Butterkist brand, which will run through until Christmas.
The campaign aims to capture the unmissable family and friends moments that you’ve got to share with a bag of Butterkist popcorn.
This is the first work by St. Luke’s since being appointed as the brand’s lead creative agency in August. St. Luke’s is briefed to develop a new brand creative platform and creation of all communications to help bring to life Butterkist’s core products and NPDs.
The new campaign features vignettes of people getting together reacting to different moments: whether celebrity gossip just dropped, a tense sports moment, TV drama or even a new music release - and excitedly realise they need to 'Go Grab The Butterkist'.
The ads, directed by photographer and filmmaker Emily Stein features her trademark bright colours and lighting; with voiceover by Adam Brown, actor and comedian.
The campaign will appear on online video and social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Vevo and YouTube from 10 November until 22 December. During the campaign run, tactical gifs and social media posts will be produced spontaneously reacting to live media events. Media planning and buying is through Starcom.
The campaign also includes a Christmas variant: “Tis the season of Christmas Specials” to be released November 17. The campaign highlights a new flavour Orange Chocolate Toffee popcorn alongside Sweet and Salty flavour popcorn.
Ilan Arkin, marketing controller, said: “We’re excited to launch the new ‘Go Grab The Butterkist’ campaign, which puts the brand at the centre of unmissable entertainment. We wanted to capture the sociability of Butterkist as the shareable snack to enjoy for popcorn-worthy moments anytime.”
Richard Denny, executive creative director at St Luke’s, added: “There’s nothing better than tearing open a bag of popcorn knowing you’re about to enjoy some unmissable entertainment. As the nation’s favourite, Butterkist has been at the heart of these moments for many years and our ‘Go Grab The Butterkist’ campaign aims to own all those sharable times.”
