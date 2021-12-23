St Luke’s Puts Aliens On Social Media For Retro Brand Space Raiders

KP Snacks' heritage brand Space Raiders will see its well known alien face come to life in an exciting AR filters social campaign on Tik Tok and Instagram created by St Luke's.

Targeting existing Space Raiders snack fans, but also aiming to engage new younger audiences, the 'Space Raiders’ Station' Tik Tok and Instagram pages will feature the alien face brand through AR filters with detailed rendering, voice effects and a cute branded beanie.

The sites will include intriguing alien reports and theories and even confirm/deny some trending conspiracies. Users are encouraged to make their own videos and share stories about visitors from other planets and murky cover ups.

Katie Hill, assistant brand manager, KP Snacks says: “We love the use of new technologies to bring different audiences to the Space Raiders brand. For a long time, it has been a popular heritage brand and this is a really fun way to share the iconic alien with a whole new group.”

Richard Denney, executive creative director, St Luke’s comments: “Our AR design and build capabilities are running at full throttle at St Luke’s, so creating a filter for KP’s heritage brand Space Raiders, for Tik Tok and Instagram is an ‘out of this world’ opportunity to demonstrate how engaging and entertaining we can be with their much loved alien.”

The filters and posts go live on Thursday 23 December and the campaign will run over the festive period on TikTok and Instagram until 14 January 2022.

St Luke’s joined KP Snacks roster of agencies in 2019 following a successful competitive pitch against agencies including Wieden & Kennedy, BMB and Engine for the Tyrrell’s, Popchips and KP Nuts brands. Earlier this year, the agency was awarded Butterkist following a pitch.