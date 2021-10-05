Which? campaign shows the darker side of sales
The series of executions show consumers the contradictions and externalities involved in buying things cheaply
The campaign, created by St Luke's, encourages Black Friday shoppers to ‘See sales in a different light’ and features six executions each flipping typical sales messages on their head.
In one, the initial message reads Buy Now Pay Later. After a time, this is turned into “Buy Now but our planet doesn’t have to Pay Later”.
The aim is to drive engagement with free content and Which? membership sign-ups by positioning the publication as the must-use resource for everyone shopping the sales this winter.
The campaign, which will run on UK-wide OOH, on social media, and YouTube, breaks today (11 October).
The OOH creative is tactically located in areas where consumers will be shopping, going live ahead of the Black Friday sales period itself.
Neil Caldicott, audience, brand and communications director at Which?, said: "From Black Friday through to the January Sales, we are all bombarded with high-pressure, time-sensitive sales messages. We believe it's important to arm shoppers with the necessary information to help them to find the best deals and shop smarter for the best products for their particular needs, rather than being panicked into a purchase that they might regret. With our expert testing, research into deceptive discounts and insights into the eco-credentials of certain products, Which? can help people choosing to make a purchase this winter to buy wisely and give them all the information they need to make the right choice for them. It's better for our pockets and for the environment to buy products that will meet our needs for years to come and won't disappoint."
Richard Denney, ECD at St Luke’s, added: “When the sale season comes, brands often try to whip consumers up into a frenzy, telling them to buy now or miss out. But those short-term bargains often turn out to be long-term duds, obsolete or buried in landfill . Our striking campaign turns the conventions of sale advertising on its head, challenging consumers to stop and think. Which? is the perfect partner to protect them, offer advice and make their sales purchases better, safer and more sustainable in the long run.”