Tyrrells raids the Pathe archive To Launch New Lentil Crisps

Tyrrells, the premium crisp brand owned by KP Snacks, is launching a new campaign by creative agency St Luke’s, reasserting how its crisps are bursting with flavour and highlighting their superlative taste.

Tyrrells Lentil Crisps, which launched last year, is 30% lower in fat than standard potato crisps, but with no compromise on being the best tasting premium snack brand.

In the first ad campaign for Lentil Crisps, the new 20-second ad called ‘Splendid News” will appear on video-on-demand and social media, and will run until 21st August. The ad contrasts black and white Pathé footage of the public alongside eye-catching, larger-than-life colourful images of the lentil crisps in Sour Cream & Onion and Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper flavours.

The spot takes a humorous look at the launch announcing the “breaking news” headline, as consumers are at fever pitch, going crazy to get a view of the oversized packets of Tyrrells Lentil Crisps, with extra-large, tasty ingredients such as chilli, peppers and chives wheeled in wooden boxes to production, which are “getting pulses racing”. One punter, Neville, is seen running home dressed in shorts and bowler hat, with a large pack of Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper Lentil Crisps under his arm, “to nosh a bag” eager to enjoy the tantalisingly delicious taste of Tyrrells. The accompanying voiceover says: “Why not try them yourself? They’re ‘Tyrrellbly Tyrrellbly Tasty’.