Dole Sunshine Company Takes Poor Snacking To Task With ‘Malnutrition Labels’

“Our Malnutrition Labels campaign series shines a light on issues related to nutrition from obesity and food insecurity to the effects of food waste,” said Anna Kovaleva, Senior Marketing Manager, Dole Packaged Foods Europe. We are excited to bring this innovative series to London in an effort to increase awareness of the critical nutrition gap and help educate consumers.”

Inspired by the trusted and universally known nutrition label, DSC’s Malnutrition Labels were first introduced in a series of larger-than-life projections meant to call attention city- and nationwide to the alarming nutritional issues affecting us today. Next, Malnutrition Labels: Food Waste helped to transform the symbol of waste into a valuable tool supporting food waste reduction and fighting hunger, appearing on big belly smart waste and recycling bins, trash bags and waste removal trucks in New York City. With this iteration of the campaign, DSC invites people to #FavourMoreFruit when it comes to making better snack choices, as well as do their part to help #ChangetheFacts around malnutrition.

Richard Denney, executive creative director, St. Luke’s: “The truth is society still isn’t taking proper note of the long term effects of poor nutrition. Our Malnutrition posters aim to change that. The fact that Dole’s nutritionists and Bompas & Parr are able to create ink for our posters containing more health benefits than many of the poor quality food choices we make is pretty startling. Hopefully our campaign will get people to think a little harder about these choices, and get them to opt for a more nutritionally balanced diet.”

As part of the campaign Dole Sunshine donated products to FareShare, the UK’s largest charity fighting food waste and hunger, which will be redistributed to its network of nearly 9,500 charities and community groups across the UK. As well as food banks, these charities provide wraparound services for people who are often struggling with issues including unemployment and low income, debt, homelessness, family break up, and dependency.

Bompas & Parr Studio said: “The creative research and development process in creating a cutting-edge culinary innovation like nutritional ink has been a fascinating one. From carefully balancing the ingredients to create vibrant colours, to modifying the textures to ensure they were compatible with screen printing techniques, we managed to show that a traditional chemical-based process can be re-produced in a sustainable plant-based way, with actual nutritional value, as well.”