St Luke’s Pairs #GoGrabTheButterkist for Love Island’s Casa Amor

St Luke’s has pounced on the opportunity to highlight unmissable moments of drama this year with its #GoGrabTheButterkist campaign for KP Snacks Butterkist popcorn brand. This time, Love Island, the annual sizzling summer series, is firmly in its sights.

The ITV2 dating show, in its eighth year, pairs singletons in a luxury villa in Mallorca with one couple vying to win the £50k prize pot. Flirting, flexing, banter and arguments overflow as they all search for true love, or have their hearts broken in the sun. Casa Amor chaos returned this week – the programme’s highlight – when couples are split into separate villas for a tumultuous few days: as “bombshells” arrive to tempt partners to split, first kisses are shared, raunchy challenges are set – and the separated couples have their resolve tested.

For this campaign, Butterkist and St Luke’s have taken the brand’s ‘heart’ logo, and animated it cracking and breaking, with the endline Here for #CasaAmor – encouraging Love Island fans-in-the-know to #GoGrabTheButterkist.

The simple graphic, tactical press ad, created by St Luke’s, which launched on Friday 8 July, will appear in the print issue of the Metro UK newspaper and on Twitter.

Ilan Arkin, marketing controller at Butterkist, said: “We’ve had a great year of drama so far – and Butterkist was there for #Partygate and #WagathaChristie. As a nation, we are gripped by Love Island, and we just had to encourage people to enjoy #CasaAmor by grabbing a bag of Butterkist popcorn – the perfect snacking partner.”

Richard Denney, executive creative director at St Luke’s, added: “PartyGate and WagathaChristie showed the nation that they really are the nation’s favourite by joining in the hype and meme culture in their own unmissable way. And with over 5 million viewers and the drama surrounding the much-anticipated Casa Amor, Butterkist is once again provided with the perfect opportunity to join in the fun, and what a gift being able to use the Butterkist logo itself to show they really are here for it.”

The tactical campaign is going from strength to strength as it took advantage of the #WagathaChristie courtroom sketch opportunity in May, imagining the jury and barrister munching on Butterkist popcorn while listening to testimony; and a live stunt handing out popcorn to weary journalists outside Downing Street during #Partygate in January.