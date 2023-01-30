Snapping at success: Saatchi & Saatchi's transformative Year

James Denton-Clark, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi

What three words would you use to describe 2023?

Ideas with Influence.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

We helped our clients build their brand’s influence in the real world. EE helped Manchester students get home safe, using real time data on posters to give people directions and travel updates. Solgar helped the country feel better on Blue Monday by transmitting sunlight through their posters.

We used our influence within government to remind Sunak about the importance of talent within the creative industries. And the award-winning work for “pregnant then screwed” to influence legislation around childcare. We led the national news agenda and made the broadsheet front pages with our marketing advice for Starmer and the Labour Party.

We gave new purpose to our 33-year-old New Creators’ Showcase, in which we donate our annual slot on the main stage at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to spotlighting the work of new creators and directors. This year launching an industry first mentoring programme, which saw us commit to ensure that all of our shortlisted creators will bid for at least one piece of commercial business in the next 12 months.

We built an EE game store within Fortnite, guarded by the world’s best players and challenged people to try and capture it. And built the first grid activated poster after winning the Ovo pitch. It only displayed when the grid was mostly powered by green energy.

We asked the only question any marketer should have this year: What the fuck is going on? Authored by Richard Huntington and focused on telling real stories from across the country, our state of the nation research documented in graphic terms the severe problems that people are facing and every brand needs to understand.

And we won the John Lewis Partnership pitch and then Christmas (no pressure).

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

A Venus flytrap who wants to be a Christmas tree.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Standing on the shoulders of giants.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

Continuing the momentum and building the buzz.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

I’d like to see our industry regain our influence. Not only in the boardrooms and breakfast tables. But in Whitehall and within culture.