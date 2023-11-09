John Lewis Christmas Advert Stills 05

John Lewis Unveils Snapper the Venus Flytrap As Its Christmas Ad Star

Created by Saatchi&Saatchi and with an original soundtrack by Andrea Bocelli, the ad blends tradition with a commitment to giving back

By creative salon

09 November 2023

John Lewis has launched its new Christmas campaign, its debut collaboration with Saatchi and Saatchi. The campaign, titled 'Snapper, the Perfect Tree,' aims to capture the evolving spirit of Christmas, emphasising the joy found in both traditional and unconventional celebrations.

The heart of the campaign revolves around an animated Venus fly trap named Snapper, a whimsical character that adds an unexpected twist to Christmas festivities. The storyline follows a young boy nurturing a fast-growing plant, initially believing it to be the perfect Christmas tree. However, as Snapper outgrows the living room, it becomes an exuberant part of the family's holiday celebrations, symbolising the joy found in unconventional traditions.

Research conducted by John Lewis revealed a blend of classic and new Christmas traditions among families, ranging from timeless activities like decorating the tree and exchanging gifts to more contemporary practices like all-day Christmas pajamas and outdoor meet-ups, a trend that gained popularity during lockdown.

The campaign's strapline, 'Let Your Traditions Grow,' emphasises the idea that a perfect Christmas is one spent joyfully with loved ones, regardless of the traditions followed. Charlotte Lock, customer director for John Lewis, highlights the celebration of family and evolving traditions in the film, stating, "The film celebrates themes of family and evolving traditions and shows that a ‘perfect’ Christmas is finding joy together with loved ones, whatever your traditions."

Renowned Tenor Andrea Bocelli provides the campaign's musical backdrop with a song titled 'Festa' ('celebration'), composed and produced by Le Feste Antonacci exclusively for the John Lewis advert. The soundtrack, approved by Bocelli himself, will be released as a charity single, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures charities, supporting care-experienced young people and families in need.

Sarah Jenkins, Managing Director, Saatchi & Saatchi says: “It’s an extraordinary privilege to be working with the John Lewis Partnership, and it’s particularly magical to be launching a campaign that celebrates all of the traditions - both eternal and evolving - that make Christmas so special to the nation. The race to be the number one Christmas ad brings extra festive spice and is such a brilliant embodiment of the skills and smarts of the UK’s incredible creative industries. We’re raising a glass to all.”

Rosie Hanley, Marketing Director, says: “We hope the nation falls in love with little Snapper, the wannabe Christmas tree, as much as we have. He embodies what's magical about Christmas - bringing loved ones together; holding on to what we all love about Christmas traditions and embracing new ones.”

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, says: "Taking on the John Lewis Christmas ad – no pressure, right? It’s been quite the six months. But honestly, having built a fully integrated campaign, and worked with the icons that are Megaforce and Bocelli to make a film that retains what is quintessential about a John Lewis Christmas ad, but evolves it into something perhaps a bit unexpected, wilder and funnier. I really do appreciate that pressure is a privilege - and making this has been a huge one.”

The Snapper collection, inspired by the campaign, boasts the widest range of associated merchandise in John Lewis history. Products include plush plants, baubles, tote bags, chocolates, pajamas, slippers, and more. The collection will be available in all John Lewis shops, online, and selected Waitrose stores.

  • John Lewis Snapper Bauble

    1/5Snapper Bauble

  • Tote

    2/5Snapper Tote

  • John Lewis Snapper Bauble

    3/5Snapper Biscuit

  • Slippers

    4/5Snapper Slippers

  • John Lewis Womens PJ Plant Print

    5/5Snapper Pjs

In a first for John Lewis and Kew Gardens, Snapper will be part of the iconic Christmas at Kew light trail.The character's adventures will also continue in episodic product films, an AR filter for Meta users, and a digital advent calendar on the John Lewis app, offering exclusive rewards to MyJL members throughout December.

The campaign, planned and executed by Manning Gottlieb OMD, encompasses various channels, including AV, cinema, social media, YouTube, and interactive activations. Shoppable formats will be available on YouTube, Channel 4, and Google, enabling viewers to purchase featured products directly through John Lewis's website, app, and stores. The campaign aims to provide audiences with inspiring content and opportunities to explore and purchase a wide range of John Lewis products.

