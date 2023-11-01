M&S asks nation to only embrace things they love this Christmas

The campaign’s TV ad is set across four different homes, each of which feature a popular British household name – actress Hannah Waddingham, singer and podcast host Sophie Ellis-Bextor, presenter and style expert Tan France, and actress Zawe Ashton – all making a decision on which Christmas traditions they are going to embrace this year (and which ones they're going to skip). Featuring a series of humorous and irreverent scenes, each can be seen facing an amusing dilemma in a relatable reference to the pressures we often face in the run up to Christmas, and the little things we all do to help make the festive season special for those around us.

Anna Braithwaite, M&S Clothing & Home Marketing Director, said: “I’m sure everyone watching our ad will be able to relate to our fabulous cast of talent who so hilariously bring-to-life those little moments and dilemmas we all have at Christmas time!

“Before we created Love Thismas (Not Thatmas), we spoke to hundreds of our customers and they all told us that, at Christmas, they feel this pressure of having to worry about and plan so many things. We know it can often feel like the list is never-ending so this year we decided to celebrate and empower our customers to just do the things they love.”

Set against the stunning vocals of Ray BlK’s version of ‘I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’, the soundtrack perfectly captures the tongue-in-cheek spirit of the campaign, empowering viewers to acknowledge the things we all do – some that we love, and some that we may like doing a little less - that makes the festive season a truly magical time with loved ones.

Hannah Waddingham added: “I love the build up to Christmas and all the magic and sparkle that comes with it! If I'm perfectly honest, I'd be happy to start it all in November! Getting glammed up and spending time with loved ones and family is something I look forward to the most, so filming this campaign really got me in the festive spirit. M&S is always my go-to destination for picking up Christmas gifts and let's not forget the foooood!......so being involved in the campaign has been so special and a great pleasure.”