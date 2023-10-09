Mother Berlin unveils debut work for Europe’s biggest optician Fielmann

For the past few weeks, posters with hyper close-ups of pairs of eyes wearing glasses appeared throughout Central Europe. The posters contained only one word: 'Glasses?' The OOH teaser campaign, using no logo or other forms of branding, was a bold, maximum minimalistic play on Fielmann’s iconic brand claim 'Glasses: Fielmann.' which has existed for more than 40 years.

Today (9 October) the campaign has gone a step further by changing the brand’s well-known claim from 'Glasses:Fielmann.' into 'Your Glasses: Fielmann.' What seems to be a minor shift in words, opens a new brand world that focuses not only on the product but on the people behind the glasses giving the stage to tell intimate stories. Placing people with their very individual passions at the core of the brand campaign, Fielmann is positioning itself as a people expert – which means a communicative shift from spectacle expert to spectacle and people expert.

At the heart of the integrated campaign is a poetic anthem film that lets the viewer glimpse into different moments of everyday life. Throughout the film, we dive into different personal moments, like a couple falling in love and another breaking up, a young girl at camp and her excitement for the NBA, a museum guard reminiscing about past moments, or a bus driver on the night shift. The film was directed by Joanna Nordahl and produced by Anorak - and all shot on Kodak 35mm film. The score is a classical interpretation of the song 'New Error' by Moderat, one of Germany’s most famous electronic acts. The film bookends with the lead character followed by the line 'Everyone sees life through their lens. We make yours.'

The OOH campaign shot by photographer Christian Werner is editorial and documentary in style. A variety of portraits of people wearing glasses gives us a real and honest look into the life of Fielmann’s customers and their needs.