Mother Berlin unveils debut work for Europe’s biggest optician Fielmann
The integrated campaign shifts Fielmann's brand focus from the product to the people behind the glasses
09 October 2023
Creative agency Mother Berlin has unveiled its first integrated campaign for Europe’s biggest optician Fielmann, shifting brand focus from the product to the people behind the glasses. The accompanying spot is an emotional ode to the beauty of everyone’s personal view of the world.
For the past few weeks, posters with hyper close-ups of pairs of eyes wearing glasses appeared throughout Central Europe. The posters contained only one word: 'Glasses?' The OOH teaser campaign, using no logo or other forms of branding, was a bold, maximum minimalistic play on Fielmann’s iconic brand claim 'Glasses: Fielmann.' which has existed for more than 40 years.
Today (9 October) the campaign has gone a step further by changing the brand’s well-known claim from 'Glasses:Fielmann.' into 'Your Glasses: Fielmann.' What seems to be a minor shift in words, opens a new brand world that focuses not only on the product but on the people behind the glasses giving the stage to tell intimate stories. Placing people with their very individual passions at the core of the brand campaign, Fielmann is positioning itself as a people expert – which means a communicative shift from spectacle expert to spectacle and people expert.
At the heart of the integrated campaign is a poetic anthem film that lets the viewer glimpse into different moments of everyday life. Throughout the film, we dive into different personal moments, like a couple falling in love and another breaking up, a young girl at camp and her excitement for the NBA, a museum guard reminiscing about past moments, or a bus driver on the night shift. The film was directed by Joanna Nordahl and produced by Anorak - and all shot on Kodak 35mm film. The score is a classical interpretation of the song 'New Error' by Moderat, one of Germany’s most famous electronic acts. The film bookends with the lead character followed by the line 'Everyone sees life through their lens. We make yours.'
The OOH campaign shot by photographer Christian Werner is editorial and documentary in style. A variety of portraits of people wearing glasses gives us a real and honest look into the life of Fielmann’s customers and their needs.
Benjamin Ludigs, chief marketing officer at Fielmann, commented: "This campaign shows how we want to appear in the future: with a focus on the person behind the glasses and their individual needs. Our excellent service will of course remain. The tried-and-tested "Best Fitting Product" for every Fielmann customer - our well-known, immense product expertise in glasses and lenses - will be expanded with the help of this work to include our outstanding expertise with people."
Alexander Nowak, Chief Creative Officer and Partner of Mother Berlin added: "We wanted to emotionalize the brand even more and see this campaign as the perfect starting-off point for our partnership with Fielmann. From longer formats, spatial projects, and activations – all of them combining the focus on the people behind the glasses and Fielmann’s expertise and service as an optician and eyewear retailer.
"Over the last few months, we have been able to attract top international talent to Mother Berlin, who – with the same great dedication that characterises Fielmann – have created our campaign, of which we are very proud, just like the team at Fielmann."
The integrated campaign launches across Central Europe on 9 October, including several films for cinema, TV, online video; OOH, social media, influencer collaborations, activations, and tailored store concepts.
