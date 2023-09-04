Reese's Filing Cabinet VCCP

Reese's puts peanut butter in a chocolate filing cabinet

Mother's latest film continues the brand's trend of filling objects with peanut butter

By CREATIVE SALON

04 September 2023

Peanut butter chocolate brand Reese’s has continued its long-held love of putting peanut butter in stuff. From the chocolate cup and a candy shell to something new for today, a chocolate filing cabinet. When the people at Reese’s see something, they tend to think: “Could we put peanut butter in that?”

With the summer on the wane, and it is well and truly ‘return to work’ time, we see an office icon treated to some chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness. The chocolate filing cabinet, being filled with peanut butter, is there to let everyone know about the new Reese’s Bar.

Maria Shilyaeva, Senior Marketing Manager, Europe and WTR at Hershey commented: “We’re creating a peanut butter revolution in the chocolate category, with an aim to disrupt the ordinary. Our mission is to fill everything with peanut butter, and we are excited to launch the Reese's Bar in the UK, with its iconic sweet and salty taste of peanut butter and chocolate flavour, reimagined in a new form.”

This film continues the ‘Put Peanut Butter In It’ brand platform for Reese’s - which lives in a mixture of film and always on social content.

Credits

Client: Reese’s

Campaign: Put Peanut Butter In It

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production Company: ManvsMachine

Director: Tom Bunker

Producer: Chloe Bayley

Editors: ManvsMachine

Sound: Wave

Sound Engineer: Tony Rapaccioli

Music Company: Sister

Music Composer: Charlotte Raven

Online Content Production: Mother Studios

