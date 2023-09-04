Reese's puts peanut butter in a chocolate filing cabinet
Mother's latest film continues the brand's trend of filling objects with peanut butter
04 September 2023
Peanut butter chocolate brand Reese’s has continued its long-held love of putting peanut butter in stuff. From the chocolate cup and a candy shell to something new for today, a chocolate filing cabinet. When the people at Reese’s see something, they tend to think: “Could we put peanut butter in that?”
With the summer on the wane, and it is well and truly ‘return to work’ time, we see an office icon treated to some chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness. The chocolate filing cabinet, being filled with peanut butter, is there to let everyone know about the new Reese’s Bar.
Maria Shilyaeva, Senior Marketing Manager, Europe and WTR at Hershey commented: “We’re creating a peanut butter revolution in the chocolate category, with an aim to disrupt the ordinary. Our mission is to fill everything with peanut butter, and we are excited to launch the Reese's Bar in the UK, with its iconic sweet and salty taste of peanut butter and chocolate flavour, reimagined in a new form.”
This film continues the ‘Put Peanut Butter In It’ brand platform for Reese’s - which lives in a mixture of film and always on social content.
Credits
Client: Reese’s
Campaign: Put Peanut Butter In It
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Company: ManvsMachine
Director: Tom Bunker
Producer: Chloe Bayley
Editors: ManvsMachine
Sound: Wave
Sound Engineer: Tony Rapaccioli
Music Company: Sister
Music Composer: Charlotte Raven
Online Content Production: Mother Studios