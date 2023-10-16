Kraken's first global campaign asks world to adopt crypto

“This is our first global campaign for a reason – for 12 years we have grown organically through a great product built on world-class design and performance with a foundation of security and client service,” said David Ripley, Kraken’s CEO. “Now is the perfect time for us to step forward and celebrate Kraken as a mission-driven brand centred around our clients, while helping the next billion people understand what crypto can offer them today and into the future.”

With this campaign, Kraken hopes to lay the foundation for the next crypto bull-run by reaching out to new audiences who will be at the forefront of the next wave of crypto adoption. Using the opportunity to take a moment to focus on facts, not hype, Kraken seeks to empower audiences by providing the knowledge and tools needed to be part of this transformative journey.

“Kraken has always valued education and providing the right resources to clients,” said Mayur Gupta, Kraken's chief marketing officer. “The benefits of crypto are available to all, and Kraken is committed to providing beginners with a safe and accessible bridge to this exciting world. We want people to know Kraken and understand that we have always stood for crypto’s mission and doing what is best for clients with a deep commitment to continually improving their experience.”