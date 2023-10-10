Reese's pours peanut butter into chocolate Christmas stockings
Mother and Reese's continue the theme of putting peanut butter in everything - this time in something advent and Christmas related
10 October 2023
Peanut butter chocolate brand Reese’s and creative agency Mother have continued their long-held love of putting peanut butter in stuff. As chocolate cups and advent calendars collide, a Christmas stocking is the hero of this most recent tasty piece of work.
The holiday season is almost around the corner, and with the launch of Reese’s Advent Calendars, now is supposedly the time to start putting peanut butter in the most seasonal of things, the Christmas stocking. A Christmas morning treat for all good boys and girls; the chocolate stocking is front and centre whilst being oozingly filled with delicious peanut butter. We even see a cameo appearance from Reese’s very own DJ Santa - listening to some banging EDM through those cans.
This film continues the ‘Put Peanut Butter In It’ brand platform for Reese’s - which lives in a mixture of film and always-on social content. Driven by the eternal question everyone at Reese’s continually asks, “Can we put peanut butter in that?”.
Credits
Client: Reese’s
Campaign: Stocking // Put Peanut Butter In It
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Company: ManvsMachine
Director: Tom Bunker
Producer: Chloe Bayley
Editors: ManvsMachine
Sound: Wave
Sound Engineer: Tony Rapaccioli
Music Company: Sister
Music Composer: Charlotte Raven
Online Content Production: Mother Studios