Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield form unlikely friendship through Uber

Uber has unveiled a new multi-channel campaign for Uber One, starring Hollywood icon Robert De Niro and Sex Education star Asa Butterfield.

Uber One allows users to save money across Uber and Uber Eats, with £0 delivery fees and discounted rides alongside exclusive perks and benefits, with the membership programme now being used by over one million members in the UK.

Directed by David Shane, the piece features De Niro and Butterfield forming an unlikely friendship after bonding over their uniquely shared passion for 'eating food and going places'.

The campaign - developed by creative agency Mother London - showcases vignettes of the two stars bonding while getting Uber rides around London and enjoying dishes from Uber Eats. The commercial will be featured across TV, BVOD, cinema, and digital platforms, featuring cuts ranging from six seconds to longer formats.

The campaign will also feature tongue-in-cheek poster ads, highlighting that Uber One is a membership for 'everyone who eats food and goes places'. The poster headlines speak in a disarmingly obvious and humorous tone, with a design language that echoes the same simple, matter-of-fact style.

The campaign will also incorporate content created by social media influencers including Pablo Rochat (@pablo.rochat), Dani Ha (@daniverdari) and Dominique Davis (@allthatisshe) celebrating acts of 'eating food and going places'.

Maya Gallego Spiers, Head of Marketing UKI at Uber and Uber Eats said: “Our new campaign aims to let people know that Uber One is a membership for people who eat food and go places, which is just about everyone. With Uber One, members can save money on Uber & Uber Eats, and it's already being enjoyed by over 1 million people in the UK. For our first ever Uber One campaign we've been lucky enough to work with the incredibly brilliant Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield who have brought this campaign to life beautifully on screen.”

