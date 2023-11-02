Graham Norton parties in Saatchi & Saatchi Debut Xmas spot for Waitrose

The fun-filled advert, which has been created by Saatchi & Saatchi and shot by acclaimed film director Autumn De Wilde, centres around a number of relatable Christmas moments: guests arriving too early, people getting locked in a bathroom, a power cut and even an unexpected cameo appearance from Graham Norton bringing a Golden Bûche de Noël to the party. Each of these minor mishaps are quickly forgotten thanks to Waitrose's food offerings, including Crumble Top Mince Pies with Cranberry and Orange, Salmon Mousse, Florentine-inspired Panettone and Christmas Winter Village Chocolate Box - because “when the food’s good, everything’s good.”

Nathan Ansell, Waitrose Customer Director, said: “When it comes to Christmas, delicious food and drink play a central role in creating special moments for all the celebrations. We know that Christmas isn’t always smooth sailing and there is bound to be a hiccup or two along the way. However, these inconveniences are always forgotten while you’re busy enjoying delicious food, surrounded by your loved ones and creating magical memories. And let’s face it, at Christmas it really is time for the good stuff, as when the food’s good, everything else is good.”

Graham Norton, added: “What a treat it was to be invited to such a fun party and to feature in this joyful Christmas campaign with Waitrose. It was quite a night, and after sampling so many delicious products from the festive range, I’ve got my order in already for the big day – because it’s Christmas, and it’s time for the good stuff. Now, is it too early to cut into another Golden Bûche de Noël?”

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, commented: “It’s my personal and professional opinion that food at Christmas fixes everything. You can get the odd present, or outfit or quiz question wrong but if the food (and the wine) is good then everything will be good. This joyful campaign is simply that played out at scale and with real heart – you can rely on Waitrose for the good stuff, and the rest is well… it’s gravy isn’t it?”

The TV and BVOD spot is just the beginning, as a number of OOH - including DOOH and bespoke special builds - print, radio, social and digital executions will follow the launch of our AV assets.

All channels are being planned and bought by MG OMD. The creative, which champions the Christmas range in each execution, features a range of Good promises for the festive season, including ‘Good excuse to eat cake for breakfast’ and ‘Good luck saving leftovers.’