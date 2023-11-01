Duracell Bunny Saves Father Christmas and his sleigh

The campaign will run throughout the festive season, until the end of December, with activity live across EMEA and South America.

The campaign will be led with a hero TV spot, and Bunny’s mission to power up the holidays also extends across out-of-home, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and in-store activations.

The hero TV spot shows Santa’s sleigh flying above a wintry forest, when the red-nosed reindeer, who is lighting the way, loses power and comes crashing down to the ground. But all is not lost as the Duracell Bunny speeds in, opening up the reindeer’s nose to reveal ordinary batteries. While an embarrassed-looking Santa looks on, the Bunny swaps in Duracell Optimum batteries. The reindeer’s nose immediately lights up, illuminating the forest around him even brighter than before and getting the sleigh back on track. The Bunny adds a sack of Duracell batteries to Santa’s sleigh, noting that ‘the toys are going to need them too’ before he continues his journey. The ad ends with the call to action: 'Don’t risk it, choose Duracell.'

The TV spot will also run in 20, 15 and 10-second versions, with executions across social bringing Bunny’s energy to persuade people to choose Duracell this Christmas. Supporting ads will run across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Marco Montanaro, Associate Marketing Director for Duracell, commented: “I’m thrilled to see the Bunny return to TV screens, with this year’s Christmas campaign serving as a reminder to make sure everyone is ready for the big day. Between the Bunny’s boundless power, and Duracell Optimum’s superior performance, Christmas is back on track.”

Tom Drew, Executive Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson UK, added: “‘Toys without batteries is like a creative department without a Christmas brief. This was a joy to play with.”