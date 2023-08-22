KitKat and Wunderman Thompson remind Lionesses to have a well-deserved break

KitKat, well known for its famous 'Have a Break, Have a KitKat' tagline, is showing its support for the Lionesses by reminding them to have a break after Sunday’s dramatic final.

Social listening data from Wunderman Thompson has shown that interest in the Women’s World Cup is up 182 per cent year-on-year. After a month of nail-biting matches under a global lens, KitKat is leveraging its famous tagline to celebrate the achievements of the Lionesses and encourage them to have a break after their stellar performance.

Created by integrated marketing agency, Wunderman Thompson UK, the ads show three lionesses, inspired by the three lions on the England badge, reclining in a tree. Copy beneath reads ‘You played your hearts out. Have a break, have a KitKat’. The campaign will launch across the brand’s social channels and appear on out of home screens nationwide from today.

Mike Watson, creative director at Wunderman Thompson, comments: "KitKat has famously encouraged people to have a break for decades, and after an epic World Cup performance, the Lionesses certainly deserve one. While it wasn’t the result they hoped for, they gave it their all and made the nation proud. We wanted to say well done to them in a way that was true to our brand!"

Stephanie Scales, Senior Brand Manager for KitKat & Biscuits, adds: "After such an incredible tournament, we could not think of any team more deserving of a break!"