KitKat and Wunderman Thompson remind Lionesses to have a well-deserved break

The campaign will run across social channels and OOH screens nationwide

By Creative Salon

22 August 2023

KitKat, well known for its famous 'Have a Break, Have a KitKat' tagline, is showing its support for the Lionesses by reminding them to have a break after Sunday’s dramatic final.

Social listening data from Wunderman Thompson has shown that interest in the Women’s World Cup is up 182 per cent year-on-year. After a month of nail-biting matches under a global lens, KitKat is leveraging its famous tagline to celebrate the achievements of the Lionesses and encourage them to have a break after their stellar performance.

Created by integrated marketing agency, Wunderman Thompson UK, the ads show three lionesses, inspired by the three lions on the England badge, reclining in a tree. Copy beneath reads ‘You played your hearts out. Have a break, have a KitKat’. The campaign will launch across the brand’s social channels and appear on out of home screens nationwide from today.

Mike Watson, creative director at Wunderman Thompson, comments: "KitKat has famously encouraged people to have a break for decades, and after an epic World Cup performance, the Lionesses certainly deserve one. While it wasn’t the result they hoped for, they gave it their all and made the nation proud. We wanted to say well done to them in a way that was true to our brand!"

Stephanie Scales, Senior Brand Manager for KitKat & Biscuits, adds: "After such an incredible tournament, we could not think of any team more deserving of a break!"

Credits

Executive Creative Director: Tom Drew 

Creative Director: Mike Watson 

Associate Creative Director: Craig Hunt 

Associate Creative Director: James Humphreys 

Head of Design: Guy Sexty 

Executive Strategy Partner : Neil Godber  

Strategist : Katie Mulligan 

Business Director : Sam Brooks  

Account Director: Georgia Swanborough  

Senior Account Manager: Juliet Loneragon 

Project Director: Vertiy de Courcy Norman  

Senior Project Manager: Vicki Thornhill  

Media Agency: Zenith


